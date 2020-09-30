Redefining the possibilities of cardiac care with an intelligent hybrid operating room

LONDON, ON, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The new cardiac Hybrid OR at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) in London, Ontario represents a new frontier in cardiac surgery. The customized operating room (OR) features a 3-D imaging system with an integrated OR table that together improve workflow, increase efficiency and ensure a high-level of infection control.

Hybrid ORs are comprised of a suite of digitally connected technologies that can accommodate several surgical techniques, interventional techniques and diagnostics in one room at the same time. It is designed to support the workflow of an entire team of surgeons, anesthetists, nurses and technicians.

"Our Hybrid OR is patient-focused. Both systems integrate together well providing a seamless and efficient experience for the patient and entire cardiovascular team," says Dr. Michael Chu, Chair/Chief of Cardiac Surgery and the Head of Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery at LHSC. "We have the largest minimally invasive cardiac program in Canada and access to this Hybrid OR really allows us to advance the future of minimally invasive and hybrid operations that we have pioneered here in London. We are able to deliver innovative, world class care that has transformed our field and patient expectations here in London and across Canada."

The Hybrid OR can accommodate current health care trends and challenges, ranging from an aging population with multiple health conditions to patients who are clinically obese and need proper support during surgical procedures.

The heart of the Hybrid OR is the Siemens Healthineers ARTIS Pheno® C-arm and fully integrated Hillrom TruSystem® 7500 Hybrid OR Table. Working in collaboration, the system provides the surgical team with the most accurate data and flexible equipment for an optimal patient outcome.

The Siemens Healthineers ARTIS Pheno® C-arm allows for image-guided surgery, providing a 3-D image of the patient without interfering with the team's workflow. The floor mounted C-arm also maintains a small footprint in the operating room, while making a big impact on patient outcomes with the most accurate data available to the surgeon before, during and after surgery.

Connected digitally to the C-arm, the Hillrom TruSystem® 7500 Hybrid OR Table provides precise patient positioning at every point during a surgical procedure. Able to handle up to 500 pounds (225 kilograms), the TruSystem® OR Table is designed to accommodate intraoperative imaging and imaging equipment that can scan through the bed, allowing for a 3-D image of the patient.

"Working together, we can find solutions to address the needs and challenges of our customers," said René Boyer, Sr. Director, Sales & Marketing of Diagnostic Imaging at Siemens Healthineers. "Faced with constantly changing demographics, including older patients with more health issues, we need to be prepared for more requests for diagnostic imaging and intervention. This partnership between LHSC, Hillrom Canada and Siemens Healthineers will benefit patient outcomes."

"Hillrom Canada is a leader in operating room table technology and Siemens Healthineers is a leader in imaging technology," said Michael Hamilton, Vice-President and General Manager of Hillrom Canada. "So, when we're able to put these technologies together, and they work in concert, it really allows the surgeons to operate at their best. It's an exciting opportunity to push the frontiers of medicine and redefine cardiac care in Canada."

