Redefining Cheesecake with Arla Cream Cheese

Canada's top home bakers share their cheesecake cheese-pirations

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Holiday baking is in full force as Canadians prep for the big day! Here with some cheesecake cheese-piration are three of Canada's favourite home bakers sharing their creative holiday recipes designed to put a cheesy smile on everyone's face.

Each baker was inspired by Arla Cream Cheese as it contains only four ingredients, millk, cream, salt and culture. There are no artificial preservatives or stabilizers added, making it the cleanest cream cheese choice. There's even a drop of water when you open the package showcasing the freshness of the cheese!