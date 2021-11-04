Redecan Expands Their Redees Line-Up with New Strains, More Bud and Holiday Spirit

Redecan releases new 0.4 g pre-rolls, launches King Pack and other exciting products filled with holiday spirit.

NIAGARA, ON, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian cannabis consumers like convenience — look no further than the sky-rocketing growth of pre-rolls. In just the past 9 months alone, pre-rolled joints have tripled in sales and are now the second largest category consumed. But the types of pre-rolls they are buying has changed.

Today's consumers are moving away from the traditional "Puff Puff Pass", instead opting for personal sized pre-rolls which now make up one third of total sales. Redecan Redees, the original personal sized pre-rolls, are packed with ten 0.4g pre-rolls for the perfect solo session.

Known as the pre-eminent leader in pre-roll innovation, Redecan continues to pioneer the category with the introduction of the King Pack. Containing a full ounce (28g) of Redecan's best-selling strain Wappa, the King Pack, with seventy 0.4g pre-rolls, satisfies consumers' insatiable appetite for larger pack sizes across all formats.

In addition to the King Pack, Redecan is upsizing all Redees strains to 0.4g, packing in more bud for an enhanced experience, with a slower burn at the same great price consumers have come to know and love. New fan favourite strains, Black Cherry Punch and Lilac Diesel join the lineup of Redees available in Ontario. And just in time for the holiday season, Redecan has introduced limited-edition 'Wrapped and Redee' Redees in our Glueberry OG strain. These Redees are wrapped in the holiday spirit and are available in three different coloured boxes, only while quantities last.

About Redecan

Redecan is a cannabis company with Indigenous roots that recently joined the HEXO Corp. family. Redecan greenhouses are located in the world-renowned Niagara region, leveraging the unique microclimate of Ontario's Greenbelt and state-of-the-art cannabis growing facilities. Cultivating cannabis using proprietary technology, ozone-treated irrigation water, sunshine, and the watchful eye of Master Growers, their approach focuses on three tenets: Technology, Nature and Community. Redecan believes that everyone should be able to buy high-quality cannabis products for a reasonable price. Match your vibe with Redecan by visiting redecan.ca .

