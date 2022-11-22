RED TAPE REDUCTION - MANUFACTURERS SALUTE GOVERNMENT CONSULTATIONS, CALL FOR AMBITIOUS TARGETS

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters President and CEO Dennis Darby called on the Ontario government today to reduce red tape by $700 million over the next four years to help secure long-term investment as the province moves to create an Advanced Manufacturing Strategy.

At a roundtable discussion with the Honourable Parm Gill, Minister of Red Tape Reduction, Darby also saluted the province's commitment in its recent Fall Economic Statement to streamlining government requirements for businesses and the creation of new consultation groups.

"Unnecessary, duplicative processes and red tape can plague all critical elements of doing business in Ontario – from hiring, to building a new facility or exporting. It has been refreshing to see the government of Ontario set a specific objective for regulatory burden reduction – $576M over the last four years, and then meet that objective."

To set up the next phase of red tape reduction engagement, CME members discussed three key themes during the roundtable discussion with Minister Gill:

Labour and Human Resources

Transportation and Supply Chain

Employment Lands and Real Estate

"We had a great discussion, and we all know the work is not over. We need to keep challenging ourselves to find reductions, and with the provincial government's leadership, we can strip away the red tape and get to our goal," said Darby.

QUICK FACTS

Ontario's manufacturing sector employs close to 775,000 Ontarians

manufacturing sector employs close to 775,000 Ontarians The sector's 36,200 manufacturing firms also directly generate over 12 per cent of the province's GDP and over three-quarters of its merchandise exports

Taking direct and indirect impacts into account, the sector's footprint amounts to more than 30 per cent of Ontario's economic activity

