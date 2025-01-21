TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB)'s Red Tape Awareness WeekTM will be back for its 16th year, running from January 27 to January 31. This year's focus will be on how prioritizing red tape reduction can help tackle Canada's productivity crisis and improve affordability facing Canadians and small businesses.

This year's Red Tape Awareness Week lineup includes:

Monday, January 27 : The seventh edition of a report on the cost of regulations, and a new challenge for governments.

: The seventh edition of a report on the cost of regulations, and a new challenge for governments. Tuesday, January 28 : The award no one wants to win, the Paperweight "Award" for the most burdensome red tape of the year, is announced.

: The award no one wants to win, the Paperweight "Award" for the most burdensome red tape of the year, is announced. Wednesday, January 29 : CFIB's annual Red Tape Report Card, grading provincial and federal governments on their regulatory burden and red tape reduction efforts.

: CFIB's annual Red Tape Report Card, grading provincial and federal governments on their regulatory burden and red tape reduction efforts. Thursday, January 30 : An update on last year's challenge to governments to reduce housing red tape, showcasing progress and innovations across Canada .

: An update on last year's challenge to governments to reduce housing red tape, showcasing progress and innovations across . Friday, January 31 : The Golden Scissors Award, celebrating the year's most impactful red tape reduction initiatives, winners are announced.

CFIB launched Red Tape Awareness Week 16 years ago to raise public awareness about how excessive red tape affects business owners and Canadians, and to challenge governments across the country to reduce their regulatory burdens.

To learn more visit: cfib.ca/redtape .

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 100,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca .

