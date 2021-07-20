Red River Mutual Returns with Community Sponsorship Program, Awarding over $150,000 to Improve Community Spaces Across Manitoba and Saskatchewan

WINNIPEG, MB, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Red River Mutual is awarding over $150,000 to communities in Manitoba and Saskatchewan through their sponsorship program, Spruce Up Your Story after receiving over 240 submissions from across the Prairies – nearly doubling the response from last year's inaugural campaign. The funds will help rejuvenate and preserve ten community gathering spaces across both provinces, ensuring they will continue to make memories for years to come.

"After last year's overwhelming response, we knew we had to carry the program forward," says President and CEO of Red River Mutual, Brian Esau. "Seeing the real impact of these improvements really strengthened our commitment to give back to the communities we serve and go beyond just insurance."

After over a year of restrictions and closures, Spruce Up Your Story aims to breathe new life into the winning spaces. The submitted renovation or beautification projects were evaluated based on community use and significance, their commitment to sustainability, and connections to a local insurance brokerage.

This year's ten winners are split evenly between Manitoba and Saskatchewan with projects that include: a refresh of the outdoor greenspace around the Abbey Business and Community Center in Abbey, Saskatchewan, to create an outdoor space where the community can come together; the installation of seamless flooring in the Manitou Community Arena, allowing players and community members to enjoy the sports they love in a trip-free environment; and the expansion and improvement of the well-used Scallion Creek trails in Virden, Manitoba, to bring the community together in activity and protect local landmarks.

For a full list of winners and details about their projects, please visit https://redrivermutual.com/spruce-up-your-story/winners/

About Spruce Up Your Story

The Spruce Up Your Story initiative isn't about bringing a brand-new rec centre or library to life – rather, it honours and protects the spaces that are well-worn and well- loved in our Prairie communities – the places where stories are already being made. Each Spruce Up Your Story renovation or beautification project was submitted by a local community member. Red River Mutual worked with its network of local brokers to promote the opportunity, and Red River Mutual staff helped determine the winners. This year, Red River Mutual awarded over $150,000 to help restore ten places where people connect, laugh, learn, and share across the Prairies.

About Red River Mutual

Red River Mutual believes everyone has a right to feel safe and protected and to know that someone is looking out for them – while we're watching out for others. With over 70,000 policyholders with homes, farms and businesses all the way from Thunder Bay to the Rockies, Red River Mutual is committed to providing competitive insurance products that meet the changing needs of Canadians. As a company, we know that it's the people we protect that matter most. That's why we've strived to be a positive force in the lives of our customers and their communities since 1875.

