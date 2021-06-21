Red Market Brand Pursues Economic Reconciliation Through Compliant Cannabis Sales and Reform

Red Market Brand Provides an Indigenous Option to Canadian Cannabis Consumers, Rooted in Economic Reconciliation

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - First Nations thought leaders and advocates are announcing the launch of Red Market Brand ("Red Market," "RMB" or the "Company,") a new Indigenous-owned and operated cannabis-related project that's founded on a mission of supporting Indigenous communities. Red Market will bring high-quality cannabis products to the Canadian retail, adult-use market with the primary goals of making available Indigenous-owned cannabis brands, to pursue economic reconciliation across Canada, and to enrich First Nations communities from Coast to Coast to Coast through compliant cannabis sales.

Red Market Brand is founded and led by Isadore Day , former Regional Chief of Ontario, Lake Huron Region Grand Chief and Vice Chair of the North Shore Tribal Council, and Christian Sinclair , Onekanew (Chief) for the Opaskwayak Cree Nation - leaders in the discussion surrounding Indigenous rights within the legal sale of cannabis in Canada.

"Our long-term goal is to establish a national network of First Nation licenced producers who will supply Red Market and other First Nation cannabis products – all approved by Health Canada," says Isadore Day, Founder and CEO of Red Market Brand. He continues, "After initial exclusion from the Cannabis Act, RMB will ensure Indigenous voices are heard and respected as the Canadian cannabis industry, and Canada itself, evolves."

Red Market will be debuting their first products through a partnership with Royal City Cannabis Co., a certified craft cannabis producer that has developed a reputation for producing high quality craft cannabis products.

"Royal City Cannabis Co is proud to partner with Red Market Brand to launch their First Nation cannabis brand. Our vision and values fully align with that of Red Market in terms of creating Indigenous inclusivity in the cannabis industry, the need for economic reconciliation, and respect for the environment and our duty as stewards," says Mike Abbott, Founder and CEO of Royal City Cannabis. He continues, "We are thrilled that our products can support the launch and development of Red Market and their plan for economic opportunity in First Nations across Canada."

About Red Market Brand

The Red Market collective First Nation knowledge and wisdom, combined with modern cannabis expertise, to cultivate and support indigenous communities. Through Red Market, Founder and CEO Isadore Day believes that true Indigenous Nationhood can be achieved by striving in every way for the development of healthy, wealthy Indigenous communities. First Nation Owned and Operated, Red Market will acknowledge and respect our roots by devoting a portion of profits to creating sustainable First Nation community health and wealth. Find Red Market on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Royal City

Royal City Cannabis Co is an employee-owned craft cannabis company, founded in 2013, from Guelph Ontario, "THE ROYAL CITY". Our passionate team of consumers, cultivators, processors, and advocates are focused on delivering top-grade flower and artisanal hash products. We draw on the agricultural excellence of our community and pair it with the traditional knowledge of cannabis harvesting, handling and processing to produce small batch cannabis products that celebrate the flavours, aromas and beauty of cannabis. Find Royal City on Twitter, Instagram, Linkedin and online at royalcitycannabis.co

Royal City Land Attribution

Royal City would like to recognize that the land we cultivate on today are ancestral lands of the First Peoples, more specifically the treaty lands and territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit, First Nation of the Anishinaabek Peoples. This land and all the land of Turtle Island has been the site of indigenous cultivation since first memory. We would like to thank the First Nations, Inuit and Métis people of this land for the generations of stewardship that inspire us daily as we continue to learn lessons from each other and our plant family. We respect the Two Row Wampum Treaty and continue to walk a path of peace and friendship on our journey with each other. Royal City has heard the need to listen and promote indigenous voices and partnerships, in recognition of our shared responsibility for truth, healing and reconciliation as we continue towards our new futures and better relationships. We are honoured to have this opportunity to respect, cultivate, celebrate, and learn on this land together.

