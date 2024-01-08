Red Lobster® Adds a Tangy Twist to Ultimate ENDLESS SHRIMP with NEW Crispy Salt & Vinegar Shrimp

Plus, kick off the New Year with a NEW lineup of refreshing mocktails, just in time for Dry January

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Red Lobster® is ringing in 2024 with a craveable new limited-time flavour drop for their Ultimate ENDLESS SHRIMP℠ lineup – NEW Crispy Salt & Vinegar Shrimp! The new shrimp preparation consists of crispy shrimp with a tangy salt & vinegar twist, served with a side of Ranch dressing – perfect for guests who want to take their tastebuds on a flavour adventure to kick off 2024.

The NEW Crispy Salt & Vinegar Shrimp joins Red Lobster's SHRIMP YOUR WAY℠ and Ultimate ENDLESS SHRIMP℠ menus* along with six other shrimplicious offerings including fan favourites Garlic Shrimp and Walt's Favourite Shrimp. As part of SHRIMP YOUR WAY℠, guests can create their perfect meal by choosing any two or three shrimp preparations. Guests interested in satisfying even more cravings can choose to go endless with Ultimate ENDLESS SHRIMP℠ by choosing three delicious shrimp preparations to start and order more when they are ready. Each SHRIMP YOUR WAY℠ and Ultimate ENDLESS SHRIMP℠ order is accompanied with a choice of side and of course, iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits®. The SHRIMP YOUR WAY℠ menu is also available for To Go orders, so you can try the NEW Crispy Salt & Vinegar Shrimp flavour at home or on-the-go, too!

For those looking to participate in Dry January or enjoy a fun non-alcoholic beverage to accompany their meal, Red Lobster is also adding a refreshing new lineup of Mocktails to its menu, including:

NEW Coastal Colada – Red Lobster's twist on a tropical favourite with a splash of citrus, served on the rocks.

– Red Lobster's twist on a tropical favourite with a splash of citrus, served on the rocks. NEW Port of Passion – A vibrant combination of Monin Passion Fruit purée, fresh lime juice and lemonade. Topped with club soda and fresh mint.

– A vibrant combination of Monin Passion Fruit purée, fresh lime juice and lemonade. Topped with club soda and fresh mint. NEW Strawberry Breeze – A blend of strawberry purée and lemonade with Sprite ® and mint.

– A blend of strawberry purée and lemonade with Sprite and mint. NEW Green Apple Wave – A refreshing mix of ginger beer and Reàl Apple Purée.

– A refreshing mix of ginger beer and Reàl Apple Purée. NEW Mocha Sea Turtle Frappé – A frozen blend of Finest Call Espresso Mix, chocolate and caramel.

Hot tip! For those who are interested in a New Year pairing, Red Lobster recommends one of its Mocktails with the NEW Black Tiger Shrimp Cocktail, because who wouldn't want to kick their year off with a Mocktail and some Shrimp Cocktail?

To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website.

*Offer available for a limited time and can be enjoyed in restaurant only. Price and participation may vary. To Go, catering, and third-party delivery excluded. All shrimp flavours are subject to availability. Offer available at participating Red Lobster locations in the U.S. and Canada.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.ca/our-story/seafood-with-standards/our-beliefs/. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.ca or find us on Facebook, X, Instagram or TikTok.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Red Lobster