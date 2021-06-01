Red Leaf Pulp Selects Regina as Location for $350 Million Wheat Straw Pulp Mill

Red Leaf Pulp announces that the Company will build their initial $350M wheat straw pulp facility in Regina Saskatchewan Tweet this

"Red Leaf is delighted to be locating in Regina and we look forward to working with the community, local businesses and the region's growers. Our project provides an opportunity to enhance the utilization of existing resources and diversify revenue sources in the ag-industry while creating a lower carbon future." said Martin Pudlas, CEO of Red Leaf Pulp. "We want to thank communities across Saskatchewan for their support, interest and assistance during the location evaluation process. Ultimately Regina's proximity to major infrastructure and a significant workforce were key considerations in our choice for the initial plant site."

"I am very pleased Red Leaf has chosen to locate Canada's first non-wood pulp mill in Regina. This facility allows our City continued diversified growth in the urban-agricultural economy", said Mayor Sandra Masters. "It will highlight innovation in one of our core industries, maximize crop value in an environmentally sustainable way and provide valuable jobs in the low carbon energy sector. This is exciting news for Regina and our Province."

"More than ever, Regina is becoming the epicentre of a sustainable, value-added agriculture economy," said John Lee, CEO of Economic Development Regina. "We're proud to have worked closely with Red Leaf throughout this process and we are excited to welcome them to the region. Red Leaf's announcement means new jobs for Regina citizens and new opportunities for Regina businesses."

About Red Leaf Pulp Ltd.

Red Leaf Pulp is developing the first non-wood pulp mill in Canada, producing a unique unbleached product demanded by the USD$350 Billion paper and packaging market. Red Leaf was established in 2019 by Darby Kreitz, the founder of Allnorth Consultants, a 500-person engineering firm with offices across Canada and in Atlanta, GA. Allnorth has significant experience in the design and commissioning of non-wood pulp mills in the United States and Europe, in addition to 26 years providing engineering services to the conventional wood pulp and paper industry.





SOURCE Red Leaf Pulp

For further information: Lauren Nottebrock, Director of Sustainability, Red Leaf Pulp Ltd. Tel: (778) 738-2652, Email: [email protected]