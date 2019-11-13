Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry Public Meeting to be held January 9, 2020

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry (RHVPI) will hold a public meeting in Hamilton on January 9, 2020.

The meeting will be an opportunity for the public to hear from Inquiry Commissioner, Mr. Justice Herman Wilton-Siegel on the inquiry status and process and to ask questions regarding the timetable and procedures, including participation of the public. Members of the Inquiry legal team will also be in attendance.

The public meeting will be held in the Council Chamber of Hamilton City Hall, 71 Main Street, West, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The media is invited to attend, however the Commissioner will not be available for interviews.

A copy of the Commissioner's prepared remarks will be made available on the Inquiry's website, www.rhvpi.ca.

The RHVPI was called by the City of Hamilton to investigate matters related to a 2013 friction report related to the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

The RHVPI is currently collecting relevant documents, and a call for applications to participate in the Inquiry was issued by the Commissioner on October 30. Applications to participate and seek funding must be sent to rcenta@rhvpi.ca by November 29 at noon.

For further information: Wendy McCann, Inquiry Director of Communications, wmccann@rhvpi.ca, 416-473-4829