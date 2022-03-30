Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry Public Hearings Begin April 25, 2022

HAMILTON, ON, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry (RHVPI), which was called by the City of Hamilton to investigate matters related to a 2013 friction report involving the parkway, will begin its public hearings on Monday, April 25, 2022.

The hearings will be led by Commissioner, Mr. Justice Herman Wilton-Siegel.

They will be held virtually, and the public will have access to view the proceedings through the Inquiry's YouTube link posted on the Inquiry's website, www.rhvpi.ca. A recording and transcript of each day's proceedings will also be made available through the website.

The hearings will generally run daily from Monday to Thursday each week from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., with a mid-day break. Some hearings may start earlier or end later than usual.

The inquiry will be conducted in two phases.

Phase 1 is expected to run from April 25, 2022, into August. It will focus on questions of fact relating to the construction of the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP), friction testing conducted by Ontario's Ministry of Transportation on the RHVP, consultant and staff reports on the RHVP, and the discovery and public release of the report on friction testing.

Phase 2 is expected to start in fall 2022. It will focus on expert evidence looking at how friction and other factors contributed to motor vehicle accidents on the RHVP, and policy and governance issues at the City of Hamilton that arise from the Inquiry's Terms of Reference.

Updates on the schedule of witnesses will be posted regularly to the website and the RHVPI's Twitter account, @RHVPI.

In addition, the City of Hamilton has served a notice of motion to obtain directions from the Commissioner to resolve its claim of legal privilege with respect to certain relevant documents. Commission Counsel dispute the City's privilege claims.

Further information about this motion is available on the Inquiry's website. If any members of the media wish to participate in the motion, they should notify Robert A. Centa, lead Commission Counsel, on or before Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

SOURCE Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry (RHVPI)

For further information: Wendy McCann, Inquiry Director of Communications, [email protected], 416-473-4829