Red Deer County Awards Fiber Telecommunications Contracts

CALGARY, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Valo Networks Ltd., an innovative leader changing how fiber optic services are delivered to underserviced markets in Canada, in partnership with Canadian Fiber Optics Group a telecommunications infrastructure company offering turnkey solutions, are pleased to announce that they have each been awarded a contract to build and provide wholesale telecom services on a Red Deer County owned fiber optic network.

The first phase of the project consists of building and lighting approximately 11 km fiber optic backbone network from Springbrook to the new Junction 42 development in Red Deer County and will connect businesses at Junction 42 to high speed internet services. The network is to be deployed using XG-PON technologies and will be the stepping stone to providing the county with a Gigabit speed, cost-effective fiber solution. Phase 1 is expected to be completed by December 2019.

"We are pleased that Red Deer County has chosen to work with Valo Networks for this project," said Michael Stelck, President of Valo Networks. "The county has been underserved for far too long and this is a great opportunity to begin down the path of providing the county's business and residential community with its own fiber optic network, We are looking to use this as an opportunity to show communities, organizations and municipalities that fiber access is a reality and that we are here to help navigate the path."

"It is clear that fiber optic networks are the future of telecommunications and an increasing number of counties and municipalities are realizing that they have a role to play in creating this critical infrastructure", says Canadian Fiber Optics Group's (CFOG) President, Mark Blake. "We are excited to be partnering with a forward-looking county like Red Deer County to prove out our approach to these networks."

"Improving connectivity and broadband services is a key pillar of our Economic Development Strategy, says County Manager Curtis Herzberg. "During public consultation, there was strong support for better broadband services that would encourage business investment in our municipality, particularly in our rural areas outside of the QE2 corridor. It is envisioned that this project will be the first phase of an extensive County-wide initiative."

About Valo Networks

Valo Networks offers state of the art broadband solutions to enable next generation capabilities. We believe in creating markets full of possibilities. Ready to invest in communities by delivering wholesale technology services and create modernized solutions to meet the needs of communities across Alberta.

About Canadian Fiber Optics Group

Canadian Fiber Optics Group (CFOG) builds and manages fiber optic networks to provide leading connectivity and technology solutions. CFOG enables a variety of build and operational models in regional and rural markets where it is difficult to find reliable, scalable and affordable solutions.

