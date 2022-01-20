RED COAT CATTLE FEEDERS INC. TO REPURCHASE U.S.-HELD SHARES

HAZENMORE, SK, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Effective January 19, 2022, Red Coat Cattle Feeders Inc. ("Red Coat") will purchase and cancel 46,000 of its shares from shareholders resident in the United States. The transaction is intended to ensure Red Coat is in compliance with The Saskatchewan Farm Security Act.

Red Coat is a Saskatchewan focused feedlot company formed as a result of the vision and determination of a group of individual farmers and ranchers in southwestern Saskatchewan. This community-owned feedlot's main objectives are to stimulate economic activity, add value to locally produced cattle and grains, and provide local employment opportunities, by feeding and finishing cattle.

Additional information about Red Coat is available at www.sedar.com .

SOURCE Red Coat Cattle Feeders Inc.

For further information: Red Coat Cattle Feeders Inc. Raegan Minifie, Secretary, 306-315-2478 or [email protected]