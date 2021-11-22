Red Bird Events Hatches Funerals Full of Life

Spearheaded by Sara Hawkins and Dianna Klisanin, they bring their creative flair and empathetic values to funerals full of life. With the deceased in mind, the Red Bird's innovative approach is to co-create events with friends and families to not only offer a facilitated and designed event but also provide the much needed space for grief, emotions and closure. Red Bird offers what no other funeral home can provide, the opportunity for families to celebrate how and when they want in the space of their choosing.

"Red Bird is where I see the death care sector moving" say Jimmy Cardinal, President and Owner of Red Bird Events and Cardinal Funeral Homes. "Over the past few decades we have seen a steady change in how people are thinking about funerals, often forgoing the traditions of the past. Unfortunately, many families today feel that they have only two options – a traditional funeral with all the bells and whistles or a simple cremation with no service. We are here to provide an alternative and one that we feel will allow people to celebrate the uniqueness of a loved one's life well lived."

The cremation rate in Canada has been increasing steadily for the last two decades. In 2000, the cremation rate stood at 47.7 percent and grew to reach 73.1 percent as of 2020 (Statista Research Department, Jun 9, 2021). The disaffiliation of religious ties from consumers has also meant that more people are looking for alternatives to a traditional funeral service. Today, 64 percent of Canadians agree that religion plays a less important role in society than it did twenty years ago; 67 percent of Canadians also agree that it is not necessary to believe in God in order to be moral and have good values; half of all Canadians today seldom or never go to church (Psychology Today, November 19, 2019).

The Cardinal family started Red Bird Events as a gateway for clients and families who want to choose an alternative to a traditional funeral. Sara and Dianna's backgrounds in the funeral industry combined with their celebrant certifications provides consumers a one-stop full service option.

"I'm honoured to be part of this new version of a funeral," comments Sara Hawkins, Creative Memorial Planner at Red Bird, "Families look to us to provide them with a creative concept for the celebration of life. But what we always remind them is that this is not just another party. It also includes a customized ceremony that both reflects the life of their loved one and helps them say farewell in a meaningful way."

Red Bird is focused on changing the way people look at funerals. We want to demystify the funeral. We will make it feel approachable, even fun. We are bold truth-tellers who want to challenge old assumptions and inspire people to throw better, more personal, more emotionally fulfilling funerals. We are transforming the funeral from solemn and impersonal, to a joyous, even uplifting event.

For more information on Red Bird, visit the Red Bird website at: https://www.redbirdevents.c a .

About Red Bird Events:

Red Bird was created to give people what they need. A personalized, meaningful event that's full of life. Done wrong (the old way), funerals can be formulaic and out-of-touch. We are helping friends and family create this new, better funeral that's both modern and meaningful. Learn more at https://www.redbirdevents.ca/

About Cardinal Funeral Homes:

Our mission is to provide exceptional and meaningful funeral service experiences for the families we serve through teamwork, dedication and professionalism, as well as to provide comprehensive bereavement resources. We believe in being a full participant in our community and we strive to treat all families equally with the knowledge, empathy and compassion you would expect from a friend. Learn more at https://www.cardinalfuneralhomes.com/

SOURCE Red Bird Events

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact Dianna at [email protected] or 647.670.1644

Related Links

https://www.redbirdevents.ca/

