Red Apple Stores Inc. Prepares for Their Annual Together We Care Christmas Toy Drive!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Red Apple® stores and The Bargain! Shop® are counting down to Christmas with their annual Together We Care™ Toy Drive.

Red Apple® stores and The Bargain! Shop® will hold their annual Together We Care™ Toy Drive between Saturday, November 16 and Saturday, December 7, 2019, where each store in the chain partners with a charity of its choice and helps collect toy donations to ensure that children in need have a memorable holiday season. "Everyone goes above and beyond to help children in their community experience Christmas joy, and we are looking forward to another successful event this year!" said Clinton Wolff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple stores. "We want to be your one-stop-shop for toys this Christmas season by delivering great value on brand name toys at great prices."

The stores are fully stocked with all the hottest brand name and licensed toys that the little ones want, all at amazing low prices! Some of the "must have" toys that Customers can expect to find in stores this season are: L.O.L.™ Dolls and accessories to STEM toys, Shopkins™, Happy Places™ and Royal Trends™, Ryan's World™, Toy Story 4™ and Frozen 2™, Fortnite™, PAW Patrol™, TY-Plush™ and so much more!

The event will end on December 7 with Fill A Sleigh Day where the company will donate 10% of all toy sales for the day to each store's local charity of choice.

About Red Apple Stores Inc.

Red Apple Stores Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation) is a chain of over 140 general merchandise stores, proudly serving Canadians in small communities under The Bargain! Shop and Red Apple banners. For more than 20 years, we've been your trusted neighbourhood store, providing the best value to Customers through convenient locations, quality products and our signature super friendly service.

In addition to great values on everyday needs, we strive to continuously delight our Customers by providing the brand names they want on fashion, toys, food and home products—all at significant savings!

We take great pride in serving our communities and aim to do our part to give back to the communities in which we do business. We are proud to partner with many local charities throughout the year to raise funds in support of the towns where our Customers and Associates live and work.

Learn more about our stores at redapplestores.com or connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/redapplestores.

SOURCE Red Apple Stores Inc.

For further information: Jill Jennings, Vice President Human Resources, jjennings@redapplestores.com

Related Links

www.thebargainshop.com

