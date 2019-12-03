Red Apple Stores Inc. Gear Up For Their Together We Care™ Fill A Sleigh Day

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Red Apple® stores and The Bargain! Shop® are preparing for their annual Together We Care™ Fill A Sleigh Day!

On Saturday December 7, all stores across Canada will host Fill A Sleigh Day, where Red Apple Stores Inc. will donate 10% of all toy sales from that day to the store's local charity of choice. This marks the third year Red Apple® stores and The Bargain! Shop® will host Fill A Sleigh Day as part of their annual Together We Care™ Toy Drive; a program designed to give back to local communities. The stores are ready to welcome Customers for a festive fun-filled day and fill Santa's sleigh with toys to help bring Christmas joy to kids!

"We are so grateful for our generous Customers who continue to support this program and it's really amazing to see everybody coming together to help bring smiles to children's faces for Christmas," said Clinton Wolff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores Inc. "A thoughtful donation can really make a difference to families and children during the holiday season."

Join Red Apple® stores and The Bargain! Shop® and help Fill A Sleigh with toys to give a child the most memorable and magical Christmas! Check with your local store for details on the festivities taking place on December 7.

About Red Apple Stores Inc.

Red Apple Stores Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation) is a chain of over 140 general merchandise stores, proudly serving Canadians in small communities under The Bargain! Shop and Red Apple banners. For more than 20 years, we've been your trusted neighbourhood store, providing the best value to Customers through convenient locations, quality products and our signature super friendly service.

In addition to great values on everyday needs, we strive to continuously delight our Customers by providing the brand names they want on fashion, toys, food and home products – all at significant savings!

We take great pride in serving our communities and aim to do our part to give back. We are proud to partner with many local charities throughout the year to raise funds in support of the towns where our Customers and Associates live and work.

Learn more about our stores at redapplestores.com or connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/redapplestores.

SOURCE Red Apple Stores Inc.

For further information: Jill Jennings, Vice President Human Resources, jjennings@redapplestores.com

