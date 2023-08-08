Red Apple Stores Announces Grand Opening of its New Red Apple Store in Petrolia, ON

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores is excited to announce the Grand Opening of their newly renovated Red Apple Store at 1-4141 Petrolia Line in Petrolia, Ontario. The store will celebrate its Grand Opening on Friday, August 25th marking a transition from The Bargain! Shop format to the refreshed Red Apple banner.

The newly updated Red Apple Store aims to provide customers with a revitalized shopping experience while maintaining the incredible savings and convenience they have come to expect. While still offering all the products customers enjoyed at The Bargain! Shop, the Red Apple format brings exciting new additions to the Petrolia location. Shoppers can look forward to the signature Candyworks™ section, a dedicated area with a wide selection of candies and sweet treats. Additionally, customers will find brand-name fashions, toys, groceries, and home products at fantastic savings.

In line with the Red Apple branding, the new store will provide an enhanced personal shopping experience. Customers can expect a store layout and product arrangement that has been enhanced for their convenience and satisfaction.

The Grand Opening celebrations will commence with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:00 am on August 25th. The first 100 customers will receive a $10 shopping card and a laundry basket, and all customers will be gifted a limited-edition shopping tote while supplies last. Throughout the weekend, shoppers can take advantage of various limited-time deals and have the exciting chance to win a shopping spree valued at $1,000. Entries for the shopping spree giveaway can be made in-store, no purchase is necessary.

Brendan Proctor, the Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores, shared his enthusiasm for unveiling the rebranded store to the Petrolia community. He emphasized their dedication to enhancing the shopping experience, ensuring it becomes more convenient and enjoyable for everyone.

The entire Red Apple team invites everyone to join them in celebrating the Grand Opening of the newly renovated store in Petrolia, Ontario.

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

For further information: For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]