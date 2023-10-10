Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop's 2023 Together We Care® Food Drive Raises More Than $170,000 for Local Communities

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The annual Together We Care® Food Drive organized by Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop has been a consistent source of support for local communities. By providing essential goods and food items to local communities, these stores have shown their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

The Bargain! Shop Logo (CNW Group/Red Apple Stores Inc.)

This year's drive has been particularly successful, thanks to the generosity of the customers. Together, Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop will be donating valuable items such as groceries, household goods and baby care products with a total value of $170,117. This amount has exceeded the initial goal set and even outperformed the $142,000 raised during the previous year.

These stores have an ongoing commitment to giving back to their communities, with various initiatives taking place throughout the year. The annual Together We Care® Food Drive is held during September and October, followed by a Toy Drive in November and Fill-a-Sleigh Day in December. These efforts demonstrate a dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of community members and ensuring that they are supported, particularly during times of uncertainty.

Brendan Proctor, the Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores, expressed his gratitude to the customers who have consistently shown their support. He highlighted the importance of these initiatives, especially given the challenges that many individuals and families are facing as the holiday season approaches. The unity between the stores, their customers, and the local communities is a powerful force for positive change, emphasizing the collective impact that can be made when everyone works together to support one another.

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

SOURCE Red Apple Stores Inc.

For further information: For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]