Red Apple Store's Customers Donate Over $150,000 in Annual 2020 Food Drive!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop is announcing yet another successful Together We Care™ Food Drive. For so many of us this has been a challenging year and this year's annual Food Drive was more important than ever. Through the generous donations of our Customers, we will donate $150,973 to our communities' local food drives. Each store partners with a local charity of their choice to donate food and non-perishable items best suited for their neighbourhood.

"We are committed to feeding as many individuals in our communities as we can, especially during these times of uncertainty. Everyone deserves to have a Thanksgiving meal on their table and food to eat. We believe running our annual food drive is one way to make a difference in our local communities," says Clinton Wolff, President and CEO.

"We are grateful and humbled by each community's ability to come together and support those who may need some help as this time," says Clinton Wolff. "We want to thank all our communities for supporting this important effort."

About Red Apple Stores Inc.

Red Apple Stores Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, and Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small town general merchandise retail stores. We brand our stores as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple Stores. For over 20 years, we have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers, who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings at a convenient location in your small town. We are known for our signature Super Friendly service too.

Besides offering some of the best deals on your everyday needs, we continually strive to excite our Customers with all the brand name toys, food, fashion, and home products - but at low prices!

Serving our communities is very important to us and one of our core values. We love giving back to the neighbourhoods that we do business in. We partner with many local charities during the year to raise money to support the communities where our Associates and Customers work and live.

Learn more about our stores at redappestores.com or visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/redapplestores.

