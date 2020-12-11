Red Apple® Stores and The Bargain! Shop® Launch 12 Days of Deals!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores Inc. is counting down and preparing for their 12 Days of Deals Christmas campaign. Each day for 12 days starting Sunday December 13th running through Thursday December 24th, Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop will be unveiling a secret one-day only deal in-store and on social media!

In the last 12 days leading up to Christmas, we are giving our Customers a chance to find the perfect gift at incredible deals. "You don't want to miss out on some of the best holiday savings in store this year. For all those last-minute shoppers, we know it's crunch time and these 12 Days of Deals are our gift to you!" says Clinton Wolff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores Inc.

Each deal will be revealed first thing in the morning in store and online and expires at the end of the day or while quantities last. Be sure to stay in touch and keep returning daily to see what big offer comes next! Join our E-club, follow us on Facebook, and Instagram as we unveil our surprise deals each day.

About Red Apple Stores Inc.

Red Apple Stores Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, and Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small town general merchandise retail stores. Our stores are branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple Stores. For over 20 years, we have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers, who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings at a convenient location in your town.

Red Apple Stores Inc., is known for our super friendly Customer service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating Customers with dignity and respect. One of our core values is serving our communities, and we love giving back to the neighbourhoods that we do business in.

Our stores offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs. We continually strive to excite and delight our Customers with all the brand name toys, home product, food, and fashion - at low affordable prices!

Learn more about our stores at redapplestores.com and keep in touch with us during the holiday season for the latest deals on your favourite products and name-brand items. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and sign up for our email club for exclusive deals and stay up to date with contests, promotions and more!

For further information: Jill Jennings, Vice President Human Resources, [email protected]

