RecycleSmart is Recognized as one of BC's Top Employers and Canada's Most Innovative Companies

"I have so many reasons to be proud of the RecycleSmart team. These awards recognize the innovation and passion that this team brings to work every day from coast to coast. The Purpose Driven Growth culture we have built and the many successes we've achieved is because everyone contributes and plays their part. It is a privilege to serve as CEO for this amazing team of people," said Rob Duthie, CEO, RecycleSmart.

RecycleSmart has continuously invested in research and development over the past decade and recently launched an innovative, cloud-based smart waste platform that was designed and built in Canada. The Pello system measures waste and recycling container fill levels using rugged camera sensors that analyze the contents of recycling containers using advanced Machine Learning and AI.

About BC Top Employer

BC's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes the British Columbia employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers throughout British Columbia were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in British Columbia; employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

About New Innovators

Presented by Canadian Business and the Brookfield Institute for Innovation + Entrepreneurship (BII+E), the 2022 New Innovators List celebrates 50 trailblazing companies that are challenging the status quo be truly innovative—with great products and services, progressive leadership, and forward-thinking social and environmental initiatives.

About RecycleSmart

RecycleSmart is Canada's largest provider of smart waste diversion, organic capture, and recycling management technology to Canada's favourite places to shop, eat, sleep, learn, work, and have fun. RecycleSmart develops and deploys innovative cloud-based waste and recycling container smart waste systems that reduce emissions, cut operating costs, and increase waste diversion at over 5,000 sites nationwide. Customers include proud local independent businesses, cities, universities and Fortune 500 companies.

