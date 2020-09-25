RecycleSmart Hits the Charts at #228 on The Globe and Mail's Second-Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. RecycleSmart earned its spot with three-year revenue growth of 178%.

RICHMOND, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ -- RecycleSmart is disrupting the traditional waste management industry by using innovative technology solutions to analyze all aspects of waste and recycling management for businesses across Canada. The three-pronged approach is based on state-of-the-art Internet of Things (IOT) sensors placed in waste and recycling bins to collect real-time data; RecycleSmart "waste wizards" who use sophisticated analytics and industry expertise to analyze waste and recycling data; and on-the-ground field techs who maintain the fleet of IoT sensors and provide on-site waste audits. The company has maintained its position as one of the country's most exciting and rapidly expanding cleantech success stories by exponentially increasing annual revenue since its founding in 2008.

RecycleSmart CEO Rob Duthie says, "RecycleSmart has continued to provide innovative solutions to Canada's leading businesses as they strive to reduce waste generated in the most efficient way possible. The Globe and Mail Top Growing Company ranking is recognition that RecycleSmart is making an impact from coast to coast."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics, and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About RecycleSmart

RecycleSmart is Canada's largest provider of smart waste diversion, organic capture, and recycling management ideas to all of Canada's shop, eat, sleep, learn, work, and fun places. RecycleSmart develops and deploys advanced cloud-based waste and recycling container sensor systems that reduce emissions, cut operating costs, and increase waste diversion at over 5,000 sites nationwide. Customers include proud local independents to Fortune 500 companies.

