Recruitment Update for the Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Entos' Made in Canada DNA Vaccine for COVID-19

"We're excited that the Canadian Center for Vaccinology could be a part of Entos' efforts to develop a Canadian-made COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Scott Halperin, CCfV principal investigator. "We're looking forward to ongoing collaboration in this process."

Thanks to the tremendous support from the people of Halifax and the surrounding area, recruitment into the first stage of the phase 1 trial is now complete. CCfV is actively recruiting participants for the last stage of the phase 1 trial of Entos' VAX-001 COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Adults in the Halifax area interested in joining this trial should visit the CCfV webpage for full details. For more information about the study design, visit ClinicalTrials.gov and search identifier NCT04591184.

"People in Halifax have really stepped up to help test our COVID-19 vaccine," said Entos CEO John Lewis. "Thank you to all the volunteers and for the support and encouragement from Canadians everywhere."

Funding for Entos' vaccine development program has been supported in part by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), Research Nova Scotia (RNS), the Institute for Ageing (IA), and the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

About Entos Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Entos develops next generation nucleic acid-based therapies using its proprietary Fusogenix drug delivery system. Fusogenix is a proteo-lipid vehicle (PLV) formulation that uses a novel mechanism of action to deliver molecules, intact and unmodified, directly into the cytosol of target cells. The technology applies a wide range of therapeutic types, including gene therapy, mRNA, miRNA, RNAi, CRISPR, and small molecule drugs. For more information, visit http://www.entospharma.com.

