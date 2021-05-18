Recruitment Update for the Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Entos' Made in Canada DNA Vaccine for COVID-19
May 18, 2021, 10:31 ET
- Entos' Covigenix vaccine reaches the first recruitment milestone in its Phase 1 trial.
- Actively enrolling healthy adults in the Halifax area to complete this trial.
EDMONTON, AB, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Testing of Entos Pharmaceutical's (Entos) COVID-19 candidate vaccine in a phase 1 clinical trial is ongoing at the Canadian Center for Vaccinology (CCfV) IWK Health Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The phase 1 trial started on April 15 with the dosing of the first recruit.
The study evaluates Entos' made-in-Canada vaccine Covigenix VAX-001 for safety and its ability to induce a protective immune response in people against the coronavirus causing COVID-19. The phase 1 trial has two stages. Volunteers in the first stage were given a low dose of VAX-001, and the volunteers in the second stage are given an intermediate dose. Both stages also include a placebo control group.
"We're excited that the Canadian Center for Vaccinology could be a part of Entos' efforts to develop a Canadian-made COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Scott Halperin, CCfV principal investigator. "We're looking forward to ongoing collaboration in this process."
Thanks to the tremendous support from the people of Halifax and the surrounding area, recruitment into the first stage of the phase 1 trial is now complete. CCfV is actively recruiting participants for the last stage of the phase 1 trial of Entos' VAX-001 COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Adults in the Halifax area interested in joining this trial should visit the CCfV webpage for full details. For more information about the study design, visit ClinicalTrials.gov and search identifier NCT04591184.
"People in Halifax have really stepped up to help test our COVID-19 vaccine," said Entos CEO John Lewis. "Thank you to all the volunteers and for the support and encouragement from Canadians everywhere."
Funding for Entos' vaccine development program has been supported in part by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), Research Nova Scotia (RNS), the Institute for Ageing (IA), and the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).
About Entos Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Entos develops next generation nucleic acid-based therapies using its proprietary Fusogenix drug delivery system. Fusogenix is a proteo-lipid vehicle (PLV) formulation that uses a novel mechanism of action to deliver molecules, intact and unmodified, directly into the cytosol of target cells. The technology applies a wide range of therapeutic types, including gene therapy, mRNA, miRNA, RNAi, CRISPR, and small molecule drugs. For more information, visit http://www.entospharma.com.
