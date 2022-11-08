Record Setting Flight Around The CN Tower raising money for Alzheimer's and Elder Abuse Awareness

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- Elder Abuse Awareness Flight, now known as Elder Abuse Air Force (E.A.A.F), will be setting a World Record orbiting the CN Tower 83 times this Saturday morning, November 12th. Their goal is to raise money for Alzheimer Society of Canada.

Backed by Corporate sponsorship from Home Instead and Stay At Home Nursing Niagara the flight will begin at 9:00 AM this Saturday. Mike Bremner, Flight Lead of the Elder Abuse Air Force (E.A.A.F) will orbit the CN Tower 83 times in a Cessna 172 aircraft. This will establish a new World Record for most orbits around a free-standing structure.

"Elder abuse may form criminal activity that should be diligently investigated and vigorously prosecuted." Graham Webb Lawyer/Executive Director ADVOCACY CENTRE FOR THE ELDERLY Toronto, ON Tweet this

At 1:00 PM a 3-aircraft formation from The Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association will join Mike for 2 final orbits of the CN Tower. "Harvard aircraft used to train pilots in WWII are representative of the greatest generation. The generation we need to protect" comments Mike Bremner.

Mike will be steaming live from the cockpit through the Elder Abuse Awareness Flight Facebook page.

About Elder Abuse Awareness Flight - E.A.A.F (Aka: Elder Abuse Air Force)

E.A.A.F uses aviation as an attention-grabbing element to build awareness for Elder Abuse. In June of this year, in the days leading up to World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, they flew an Eclipse 550 Jet from Florida, to Washington, to Niagara to Toronto and onto Los Angeles talking with the media about Elder Abuse.

About Mike Bremner

Mike is a corporate jet captain and media entrepreneur. He became passionate about Elder Abuse after his 87-year-old mother had her $7,000 per month investment income dissolved and $500,000+ in capital stolen from her by a family member acting as a Power of Attorney. There is also a history of Alzheimer disease in his family. A native of Toronto, he and his wife live in Southern California.

