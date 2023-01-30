Record number of women receive WCM's Executive Leaders Award

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - WCM is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 WCM Executive Leaders Award. The prestigious award aims to accelerate the career trajectories of women who are accomplished in their careers and who are breaking the glass ceiling. This year there are 18 women receiving the accolade- the highest number awarded in one year, to date.

Of Canada's 223 TSX-listed companies, nine have women CEOs , and 13 percent of the 1,000 executive officer positions are women. Of Fortune 500 companies, women hold 8.8 per cent of CEO positions.

"More women leaders are needed in Canada's C-suites – and the finance industry is no exception," said WCM President and CEO Lara Zink. "WCM's sponsors' commitment to improving the representation of women at the executive level is evident by the number of exceptional women receiving the Executive Leaders Award in 2023."

WCM's gold sponsor firms are supporting the career acceleration of the following women through visibility, recognition and coaching.

Anne-Marie Monette , RBC Capital Markets

, Archie Sachdeva , Manulife

, Ashleigh Patterson , Gluskin Sheff & Associates

, Bridget Higgins , Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets

, Élodie Fleury, National Bank Financial Markets

Heather Killian , CIBC Capital Markets

, Holly Brooks , Manulife

, Karen Couldrey , Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets

, Kiki Lin , Manulife

, Kim Pham , National Bank Financial Markets

, Laura Miller, RBC Capital Markets

Lisa Deakin , HSBC Bank Canada

, Maria Tihotchi, BMO Capital Markets

Mehreen Siddique , Manulife

, Norma Valles , TD Securities

, Sandra T. Giannou , National Bank Financial Markets

, Valcony Sun, PwC

Yasmin Nasser , RBC Capital Markets

The award recipients will each receive six months of individual executive coaching with WCM's coaching partner, Felix Global. Since 2008, 74 women have benefited from this program and have moved on to the highest ranks in their capital markets careers.

The Executive Leaders Award program supports WCM's broader mission of accelerating equity, diversity and inclusion in Canadian finance. One of WCM's core strategic priorities is to accelerate the careers of women at every level in Canadian financial services, through professional development programs, awards and other visibility and networking opportunities.

About WCM

WCM (Women in Capital Markets) works to accelerate equity, diversity and inclusion in the Canadian finance industry in partnership with major Canadian bank-owned dealers, independent and foreign dealers, asset managers, insurance firms, major pension plans, regulatory agencies, exchanges, and advisory firms. As a not-for-profit founded in 1995, our community has grown to 3,700 professional and student members, and our initiatives have impacted the careers of countless students and professionals across the country. To learn more, visit www.wcm.ca .

About Felix Global

Felix Global is a leadership development, search, recruiting, and outplacement firm with 30+ years of experience helping top employers future-proof their talent pools. We empower your people to thrive in the new world of work, building transferable career and leadership skills for life. Prime your leaders to tackle the critical challenges of today and tomorrow with powerful talent, leadership, and career programs that drive winning results.

SOURCE Women in Capital Markets (WCM)

For further information: Media contact: WCM Communications, [email protected]