Record deliveries continue as Canada Post prepares for last-minute online shoppers

OTTAWA, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - There is still plenty of time to shop online as Canada Post's holiday delivery plans are in full effect, helping us to deliver a record 3.2 million parcels over this past weekend and on Monday. On Monday (December 9) we delivered 2.2 million parcels, combined with the 960,000 we delivered over the weekend which were both new highs. We expect to deliver an average of 1.7 million parcels a day between now and Christmas.

To support the impressive delivery effort, our plants have been running at capacity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to process heavy volumes of holiday parcels, packets and mail. We've also hired nearly 3,800 seasonal employees to help in processing and delivering this holiday season. That's on top of the more than 50,000 employee serving the customer in delivery, processing and retail.

Canada Post will continue to deliver on weekends to keep pace, which started in some areas this year as early as November 9.

Ensuring holiday shopping peace of mind

When purchasing an item online, simply check the delivery policy and commitments from the retailer you are purchasing from. We work with retailers across the country to provide options right up to the last minute.

Help us deliver safely

With record deliveries, we are asking Canadians to keep a clear path home by clearing any snow and ice from walkways, stairs, driveways, and around their mailbox. This will help keep our people and any other holiday visitors safe.

Tips:

Remove snow and ice from your walkways, driveway, and around your mailbox.

De-ice your stairs, entrance, and the path to your mailbox, using sand or salt.

Keep your stairs, handrails, and mailbox free of obstructions, and in good repair.

