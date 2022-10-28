Record-breaking $144,000 raised for charities at Elexicon Energy's Annual Golf Tournament

AJAX, ON, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, Elexicon Energy's 2nd Annual Charity Golf Classic raised a record-breaking $144,000 for charities in Durham Region, Belleville, and Gravenhurst in 2022.

Ontario's fourth largest municipally-owned electricity company announced the following six charities as the recipients of the funds: Feed the Need in Durham, Gleaners Food Bank (Quinte), Gravenhurst Against Poverty, Ontario Shores Foundation for Mental Health, Frontenac Youth Services and Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre.

"We are honoured to be able to bring our board members, employees, partners and colleagues across the energy sector together to help create a better future for the residents of our communities," said Indrani Butany-DeSouza, President and CEO of Elexicon Energy. "The important work that these six charities do every day to fight hunger, provide critical support for mental health, cancer services and safe spaces for our youth cannot be overstated. We are tremendously grateful to all of our suppliers and friends who sponsored this year's event and helped us raise this historic amount. We have certainly set the bar high and look forward to raising even more funds in 2023!"

More than 270 golfers attended the tournament held at Deer Creek Golf Club in the Town of Ajax, making it one of the largest golf tournaments in the Region of Durham in 2022. The event was held on August 18, 2022 and is one of several charity fundraisers that Elexicon Energy supports across its service territory throughout the year.

Elexicon Energy's mission is to deliver safe and reliable energy to our communities and create the possibilities that energize our customers' future. This includes serving the diverse needs of the customers we support by actively investing in the needs of our community to help break the cycle of poverty.

"The Ontario Shores Foundation is honoured to have been chosen as the beneficiary of the Elexicon Energy Charity Classic Golf Tournament. This support will enable Ontario Shores to effectively treat the mental health of adolescents in Durham Region and beyond through the expansion of our Adolescent Eating Disorders Unit. We couldn't be more grateful to Elexicon Energy for their commitment to supporting youth in our communities." Interim CEO, Tania Little

"Over the past two years, Feed the Need in Durham has responded to the growing need for emergency food support across the region. Working with our member networks, we have responded to the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, while meeting the longstanding needs of our most vulnerable communities. We cannot do this work without the support of our donors, who have continually humbled us with their kindness, compassion and generous contributions. We are grateful to have been chosen as a recipient of the Elexicon Energy Charity Golf Tournament, whose support will allow us to continue our important work in Durham Region." CEO, Ben Earle

"As a recipient, Frontenac Youth Services appreciates the staff of Elexicon Energy for choosing Frontenac as one of the charities of choice. The past two years have been very challenging and have greatly impacted mental health in our community. It is great to be involved in an event that raises awareness and funds to support our youth and their families. Your assistance allows us to expand programming for our youth, provide sports memberships, monies for summer groups, and outings for the youth in Live-In Treatment. Thank you to the staff at Elexicon Energy for organizing the golf tournament which will allow our clients to have more access to opportunities for good physical and mental health. We appreciate all the participants for supporting this event." Executive Director, Marlene E. Pike

"We are incredibly grateful to Elexicon for selecting Hearth Place as one of the recipients of your annual golf tournament. It has been a very difficult couple of years raising funds to support the patients of this region facing a cancer diagnosis. Our need for services has increased drastically, as the number of new diagnoses has increased. The pandemic has created challenges experienced across the healthcare sector. The commitment of Elexicon to support your community and make a difference in the lives of so many is incredibly remarkable and we appreciate your support greatly. Thank you for believing in the work that we do." Executive Director, Janette Berthelot

"Gravenhurst Against Poverty is very grateful to be selected by Elexicon Energy as one of the charities of choice for its upcoming golf tournament. This honour is very meaningful to us as it recognizes and publicly addresses the often 'hidden' needs of individuals that are facing the challenges of poverty in their everyday living. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Elexicon for its generosity to communities across Ontario. We sincerely appreciate its continued support of GAP in promoting community wholeness." Chair and Proud Volunteer, Bonnie Dart

For further information, to register or become a sponsor at next year's tournament on August 17 please send an email to [email protected].

About Elexicon Energy

Elexicon Energy powers life's most meaningful moments. As the fourth largest municipally-owned electricity distributor in Ontario, our vision is to empower the communities we serve and help customers seize opportunities to ignite a better future. We provide over 174,000 residential and business customers with reliable and affordable energy services. Elexicon Energy is owned by five municipalities: the City of Pickering, the Town of Ajax, the Town of Whitby, the City of Belleville and the Municipality of Clarington. Learn more at elexiconenergy.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Elexicon Energy Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: Chris Mace, Internal & Customer Communications Advisor, P: 905-621-2549 | E: [email protected]; Melanie Walls, Community Relations Advisor and Tournament Organizer, P: 905-550-1077 | E: [email protected]