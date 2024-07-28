Record $4.3 million raised for heart health in Alberta as children and Lauren Coughlin win big at CPKC Women's Open

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Big crowds and memorable performances during the CPKC Women's Open helped Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) raise a record $4.3 million for heart health in Alberta, with $3.8 million to the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation and $507,000 to the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation.

Lauren Coughlin finished the week 13 under par to take home her first LPGA Tour victory and the US$390,000 winner's share of the US$2.6 million purse, one of the largest for a non-major on the LPGA Tour.

CPKC Women’s Open winner Lauren Coughlin and Nadeem Velani, CPKC EVP and CFO (CNW Group/CPKC)

"It was wonderful to have the CPKC Women's Open back in Calgary, home to CPKC's global headquarters and over 2,000 of our railroaders, many of whom contributed to the incredible success of this week's tournament," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO. "Congratulations to Lauren Coughlin on winning the CPKC Women's Open and her first LPGA tour victory. Calgarians cheered on Lauren and all the world-class golfers while helping make a big difference for kids who are fighting to live the full, healthy lives they deserve.

"Together, this year we raised an incredible record amount to support children's heart health," Creel added. "CPKC is honored to continue making a lasting difference in communities across Canada through CPKC Has Heart, our community investment program supporting heart health initiatives."

Since 2014, CPKC has helped raise more than $22 million for children's heart health as the title sponsor of the CPKC Women's Open. This year's total donation, the biggest in the CPKC title sponsorship's history, is the result of several fundraising efforts of the CPKC Has Heart campaign. Through CPKC Birdies for Heart, CPKC contributed for each birdie made by Earl Grey Golf Club members prior to the tournament and $5,000 for each birdie made by LPGA players on the 14th hole during championship tournament play at Earl Grey. CPKC also matched donations made during Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation campaign online in February, which is Heart Month.

"We are so grateful for our longstanding partnership with CPKC," said Saifa Koonar, President and CEO of the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation. "Over the last several months and culminating with this week's tournament, CPKC has been helping inspire our community to support pediatric heart health and generously matching donations. We are in awe of the amount that's been raised, which will fuel ground-breaking research to support early detection of heart defects in babies and give them the best possible outcomes in life."

Red Deer Regional Health Foundation was the 2024 CPKC Women's Open community partner.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity and support from CPKC and the participants of the CPKC Women's Open," said Manon Therriault, CEO of the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation. "We thoroughly enjoyed working with the various teams that made this happen and were overjoyed to be chosen as a community partner. We were thrilled to engage our community, our donors, and our hospital staff in this initiative."

"The funds raised will make a significant impact on cardiac care in the Alberta Central Zone, ensuring that our community has access to the best possible heart health services," added Therriault. "Our hospital is currently undergoing an expansion, and community partnerships like this are the reason why our expanded hospital will have the enhanced care that our community members deserve. This partnership exemplifies the power of coming together to create meaningful change and improve lives."

"The impact that the CPKC Women's Open has on the communities that it touches through CPKC Has Heart is immense," said Laurence Applebaum, Chief Executive Officer, Golf Canada. "The legacy and lasting benefit to pediatric heart health saves lives and improves patient care in meaningful ways. In 2024 CPKC Has Heart once again set a new standard strengthening its position as one of the leading philanthropic initiatives in Canada."

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

About CPKC Has Heart

At CPKC, we know that a railroad may serve as the arteries of a nation, but at its heart is community. That's why, through CPKC Has Heart, we've already helped raise more than $45 million to help improve the heart health of adults and children across North America. And along the way, we're showing heart whenever we can. Find out more on www.CPKCHasHeart.com

About Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation

The Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation inspires our community to invest in excellence in child health, research, and family centred care. Through the generosity of donors, the Foundation provides funding for innovative programs, state-of-the-art equipment, advanced medical training and internationally recognized pediatric research. The Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation is a founding partner of the Alberta Children's Hospital Research Institute. Together, we can create the best health and best future for children and families. www.childrenshospital.ab.ca

About Red Deer Regional Health Foundation

Red Deer Regional Health Foundation raises and disburses funds for programs, services, and the purchase of medical equipment for the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre and other facilities in Alberta Health Services Central Zone.

About Golf Canada

Golf Canada is the National Sports Federation and governing body for golf in Canada representing 341,000 golfers and 1,505 member clubs across the country. A proud member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Golf Canada's mission is to increase Canadian participation and excellence in golf. By investing in the growth of the sport and introducing more participants of all ages to the game, our vision is to be a world leader in golf. For more information about what Golf Canada is doing to support golf in your community, visit www.golfcanada.ca.

SOURCE CPKC

Media Inquiries: [email protected]