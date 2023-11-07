Reconciliation Energy Transition Inc. Appoints Hon. Sonya Savage to the RETI Board Bringing Vast Experience in Energy, Law, and Governance

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Reconciliation Energy Transition Inc. ("RETI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Hon. Sonya Savage to the Board of Directors.

As Alberta's former Minister of Energy, Minister of Environment & Protected Areas and Minister of Justice & Solicitor General, Sonya Savage comes to RETI with considerable experience in developing and implementing climate and energy policies, legislation, and regulation. Among her many accomplishments were the development and release of Alberta's 2023 climate strategy, as well as the development of Alberta's legal, policy and fiscal frameworks in new and emerging growth areas such as carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), hydrogen and critical minerals.

"I'm delighted to join RETI's board to continue my commitment to sustainable energy, environment, and innovation," Sonya stated. "RETI's vision, aligned with the TRC Calls to Action and UNDRIP Articles, fosters both shareholder value and Indigenous ownership – a dynamic combination that promises a cleaner, brighter future for all Canadians."

Drawing upon her extensive background in energy, including senior executive roles at the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association and Enbridge, Sonya will provide invaluable insight and expertise to the Company. Stephen Mason, Chairman & CEO, commented, "Sonya's impressive credentials in government, private industry, energy and environmental law will make her an exceptional addition to our team. We remain committed to creating shareholder value, and Sonya's expertise further propels us towards our mission."

About RETI

Established in 2019, RETI is a private development company focused on low carbon energy transition projects in partnership with Indigenous nations and industry. Our mission blends maximizing shareholder value with a commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles. Our dedication to fostering meaningful Indigenous ownership aligns with Canada's TRC Calls to Action #92 and UNDRIP Principles, emphasizing our broader vision to economic reconciliation, benefitting all involved. For more information, visit www.reconciliationenergy.com.

For further information: Stephen W. Mason, Chairman & CEO, [email protected], (403) 613-5399; For Media inquiries: Michelle Goodkey, Chief Sustainability Officer & VP External Relations, [email protected], (587) 229-2279