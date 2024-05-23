Reconciliation Energy Transition Inc. Announces Joint Development Agreement with Sumitomo Corporation Group

CALGARY, AB and NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Reconciliation Energy Transition Inc. ("RETI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (the "JDA") with Sumitomo Corporation, a leading global trading company based in Tokyo, Japan, through its subsidiary Ammolite Carbon Sequestration (collectively "Sumitomo Corporation Group").

Pursuant to the JDA, RETI and Sumitomo Corporation Group have finalized the terms under which Sumitomo Corporation Group will acquire a significant equity interest in the RETI East Calgary Region Carbon Transportation and Sequestration Hub project ("CTS Hub"). The CTS Hub is an open access CO2 sequestration-as-a-service solution for industrial emitters within the greater Calgary region and beyond with potential storage capacity of up to 10 million tonnes per annum.

The CTS Hub plans to construct compression capacity, a CO2 pipeline network, and injection and monitoring wells to facilitate the permanent sequestration of CO2 in deep saline aquifers east of Calgary. The parties intend to progress the FEED study immediately, targeting the first carbon sequestration operations in 2026.

The RETI East Calgary Region Transportation & Sequestration Hub LP, a Limited Partnership established for the purpose of conducting project related activities, is also a party to the agreement.

Appointment of RBC Capital Markets

RETI is also pleased to announce the appointment of RBC Capital Markets as lead placement agent and financial advisor in respect to the financing of the Company's portfolio of projects, including the CTS Hub and the Calgary Region Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Facility. The mandate includes the engagement of RBC as exclusive financial advisor to render investment banking services for assistance in the sourcing, assessment, negotiation, valuation, documentation and/or closing of one or more long-term commercial agreements relating to the projects, including offtake and feedstock arrangements.

Commenting on the appointment of RBC Capital Markets, Stephen Mason, Chairman & CEO, stated, "RETI's vision resonates with the philosophy at RBC – that of developing sustainable, forward-looking projects while acknowledging the importance of Indigenous partnerships in Canada's energy transition landscape. As we continue and invest in low-carbon energy transition projects, the guidance and expertise of RBC will be instrumental."

As RETI advances, it remains steadfast in its commitment to generating shareholder value, improving corporate ESG standards, and shaping the future of renewable energy in Canada. With the support of strategic partners like Sumitomo and RBC Capital Markets, RETI stands poised to deliver viable projects in the low-carbon energy transition economy.

About RETI

Established in 2019, RETI is a private development company focused on low carbon energy transition projects in partnership with Indigenous nations and industry. Our mission blends maximizing shareholder value with a commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles. Our dedication to fostering meaningful Indigenous ownership aligns with Canada's TRC Calls to Action #92 and UNDRIP Principles, emphasizing our broader vision to economic reconciliation, benefitting all involved. For more information, visit www.reconciliationenergy.com.

About Sumitomo Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation (TYO: 8053) is an integrated trading company with a strong global network comprising 129 offices in 66 countries and regions. The Sumitomo Corporation Group consists of approximately 900 companies and 80,000 employees on a consolidated basis. The Group's business activities are spread across the following nine groups: Steel, Automotive, Transportation & Construction Systems, Diverse Urban Development, Media & Digital, Lifestyle Business, Mineral Resources, Chemicals Solutions and Energy Transformation Business. Sumitomo Corporation is committed to creating greater value for society under the corporate message of "Enriching lives and the world," based on Sumitomo's business philosophy passed down for over 400 years. For more information, please visit the Sumitomo Corporation home page at the following link www.sumitomocorp.com.

Sumitomo Corporation's CCUS Initiatives

Sumitomo Corporation has highlighted mitigation of climate change as one of its key areas of focus whilst also committing to being carbon neutral by 2050. Sumitomo Corporation recognizes Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage ("CCUS"), as a key technology to combat climate change, and, in January 2023, established a dedicated global CCUS team, within its Energy Innovation Initiative Strategic Business Unit, to focus on this business area. The involvement in the CTS Hub will allow Sumitomo Corporation to further develop its CCUS business footprint in North America. Additionally, the experience gained from these scopes will provide a strong basis to enable the global expansion of Sumitomo Corporation's CCUS business activities.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 94,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at www.rbc.com.

