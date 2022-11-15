Reconciliation Energy Transition Inc. and Partners Announce a Calgary Region Sustainable Aviation Fuel Project and the Calgary Region Green Energy Industrial Park

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Reconciliation Energy Transition Inc. ("RETI"), with ENGlobal Corporation ("ENG") and Rangeland Engineering Canada Corp ("Rangeland") are pleased to announce their partnership, Green Energy Transformation Inc. ("GETI") with the objective to develop sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF") and renewable diesel ("RD") biofuel projects in Canada. The GETI Partnership team draws from significant strengths within each group, to create Indigenous partnerships in the energy transition sector and to bring world proven expertise and licensed proprietary technology to the delivery of biofuel production facilities that will serve Canada's emerging renewable diesel and SAF production needs. The Partnership builds upon ENGlobal's participation in a renewable diesel plant project in Kansas, now producing 6,500 barrel per day ("bpd") and a 6,500 bpd SAF/RD project in North Dakota for which the Partnership has completed front-end engineering.

The GETI Partnership is presently conducting feasibility on a proposed 6,500 bpd SAF production facility on lands located near Calgary, as the anchor facility for a planned Calgary Region Green Energy Industrial Park. The Green Energy Industrial Park will be developed in proximity to RETI's East Calgary Region Carbon Sequestration Hub, providing the foundation for biofuels and hydrogen development to serve the Calgary Region.

"Aviation emissions account for over 10% of global transportation emissions and are harder to abate than other modes of transportation. Sustainable aviation fuel is one of the most promising answers to this challenge, with Alberta and Canada already emerging as leaders. We are excited to be part of accelerating this transformation."

Stephen W. Mason, Chairman & CEO

Reconciliation Energy Transition Inc.

About RETI

RETI's focus is to develop new energy transition projects founded on material Indigenous equity ownership at the operating level. RETI's strong engagement platform and governance structure is deeply aligned with its affiliate company Project Reconciliation (PRI). PRI's mandate is to accelerate Canada's Indigenous generational wealth base where Indigenous people have meaningful oversight and economic participation in Canada's evolving energy transition and decarbonization economy. RETI's mandate emphasizes Free, Prior and Informed Consent ("FPIC"), with ESG performance as the foundation of its development strategy.

RETI is the developer of the East Calgary Region Carbon Sequestration Hub, a major CCS hub planned to serve emitters in the greater Calgary Region.

About ENG

ENG is a multidisciplinary provider of high value engineered modular plant solutions, serving the (new) energy industry. ENG offers a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction management and automation suite of services, combined with a proven track record of excellence in safety. Their integrated capabilities deliver comprehensive and innovative modular plants & services across the energy value chain, executing projects ranging in size and complexity.

About Rangeland

Rangeland Engineering is a full-service engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) company based in Western Canada. Through our client partnerships, industry experience, and use of technology, we're developing new and innovative ways to solve challenges, meet regulations and increase productivity.

We support the entire project lifecycle—from feasibility studies to detailed engineering design to commissioning and start-up. Our complete engineering services include process, pipeline, mechanical, piping, civil, structural, electrical, and instrumentation & control disciplines

For further information: Stephen W. Mason, Chairman & CEO, Reconciliation Energy Transition Inc., (403) 613-5399, [email protected], www.PRI-RETI.ca; Marc van den Boom, Senior Vice President, ENGlobal Corporation, (281) 878-1000, [email protected], https://www.englobal.com/; Ron Daye, President & CEO, Rangeland Engineering, 1(403) 560-8355, [email protected], https://www.rangelandeng.com/