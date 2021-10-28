ReconAfrica Responds to Class Action Complaint

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) reports that on October 25, 2021, Eric Muller, on his behalf and on behalf of all persons and entities (other than the defendants) who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of the Company between February 28, 2019 and September 7, 2021, filed a class action complaint against the Company and related persons (the "Defendants"), in the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, alleging various violations of the Federal securities laws. The Company has not yet been served with the complaint.

ReconAfrica will undertake vigorous action to defend itself against any such claims.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licenses comprising approximately 8.5 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat, in line with best international standards and will implement environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas.

