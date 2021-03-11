ReconAfrica Reminds Warrant Holders of Upcoming Warrant Expiry Date

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) issues a reminder that the outstanding common share purchase warrants issued on August 20, 2020 (the "Warrants") will expire on March 18, 2021 as announced on February 10, 2021.

Any Warrants that have not been exercised by 1:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on March 18, 2021 will automatically be cancelled.

The Warrants, which are publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RECO.WT", will be delisted before the market opens on March 19, 2021.

Holders of Warrants who wish to exercise their Warrants should review the exercise requirements contained in the acceleration notice that was delivered to registered holders of Warrants, the warrant indenture between Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Warrant Agent") and the Company dated August 20, 2020 and, if applicable, the certificate evidencing their Warrants, and contact their legal and investment advisors before submitting the exercise form and any other applicable documentation to the Warrant Agent. For more information, please see the Company's news release dated February 10, 2021.

ReconAfrica is a junior, Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licenses comprising approximately 8.5 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbances in line with international best standards and will implement environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

