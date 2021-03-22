ReconAfrica Provides Personnel Announcement

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces that Doug Allen, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, has retired from the Company effective March 19, 2021.

"On behalf of ReconAfrica, I would like to thank Doug for his contributions to the Company and we wish him all the best in his retirement and future endeavors" said Scot Evans, Chief Executive Officer.

ReconAfrica is a junior, Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licenses comprising approximately 8.5 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbances in line with international best standards and will implement environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

For further information: Scot Evans CEO or Carlos Escribano CFO | Tel: +1 (604) 423-5384, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://reconafrica.com/

