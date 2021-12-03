ReconAfrica Grants Stock Options To Consultant

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces that it has granted to a consultant of the Company options to purchase 500,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $6.00 per share for a period of five years, expiring on December 3, 2026.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

For further information: Scot Evans CEO | Tel: +1-877-631-1160; Grayson Andersen Manager, IR | Tel: +1-877-631-1160; Email: [email protected]; IR Inquiries Email: [email protected]; Media Inquiries Email: [email protected]

