RECONAFRICA GRANTED THE SECOND RENEWAL EXPLORATION PERIOD FOR PETROLEUM EXPLORATION LICENCE (PEL) 73

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) announce the Ministry of Mines and Energy ("MME") has granted approval of the Second Renewal Exploration Period from 30 January 2024 to 29 January 2026, relating to the approximate 6.3 million acre Petroleum Exploration Licence 73 ("PEL 73").

Brian Reinsborough, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReconAfrica said, "We appreciate the MME recognizing the significant capital deployed and the work program ReconAfrica has executed during the First Renewal Exploration Period on PEL 73 over the past three years. During the first exploration period, the Company has exceeded our work commitments through the drilling of three stratigraphic test wells, acquisition of over 2,750km of 2D seismic and a ~5,000km2 eFTG survey. I would also like to take the opportunity to recognize the efforts of the ReconAfrica and Reconnaissance Energy Namibia teams in executing those programs safely and for the benefit of the people of Namibia. We look forward to executing an efficient exploration program as we commence our drilling program to test the high potential Damara Fold Belt and oil-prone rift plays."

Under the terms of the Second Renewal Exploration Period the Company will acquire additional subsurface data including either; (i) 500 km of 2D seismic data, (ii) 1,200 km2 of Enhanced Full Tensor Gradiometry ("eFTG") data, or (iii) some combination of (i) or (ii) which is considered reasonable. Additionally, the Company will be required to design and drill one exploration or stratigraphic test well. A minimum dollar commitment equivalent to the above items is also required.

The approval of the Second Renewal Exploration Period is a key outcome as the Company looks to continue exploring the potential of the Kavango Basin within PEL 73. It is also an important outcome as the Company continues to progress its farm out joint venture process.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy of Namibia is the State's lead agency in attracting private investment in resources exploration and development through the provision of geo-scientific information on minerals and energy resources, and management of an equitable and secure titles systems for the mining, petroleum and geothermal industries. It also carries prime responsibility for regulating these extractive industries and ensuring that safety, health and environmental standards are consistent with the relevant State and Commonwealth legislation, regulations and policies.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licenses comprising approximately ~8.0 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbances of habitat in line with international standards and will implement environmental and social best practices in all its project areas.

