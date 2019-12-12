ReconAfrica Engages Henderson Rigs and Appoints Deloitte as Auditors

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATES OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA./

VANCOUVER, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTC: LGDOF) (Frankfurt: OXD) is pleased to announce it has engaged Henderson Rigs of Houston, Texas for the purpose of procuring a North American drilling rig and ancillary equipment, specifically designed for Namibian logistics and drilling depths of the Kavango Basin.

Henderson Rigs

Henderson Rigs, with locations in Houston and Odessa, Texas and Nisku, Alberta, is a recognized specialist in drilling rig acquisition, refurbishment, rig certification and ongoing support maintenance, providing its services globally to E&P companies and major drilling contractors.

Henderson Rigs has been instrumental in identifying several Texas based drilling rigs ideally suited for drilling in the Kavango basin. ReconAfrica is currently conducting a final technical review of these rig options, in view of securing the best option prior to year-end 2019.

Deloitte LLP

In keeping with ReconAfrica's expected growth and focus in Namibia, the Company has completed a process for review of its external auditors in 2019. Following completion of the review, the Board of Directors (on the recommendation of the Audit Committee) determined that Deloitte LLP is to be appointed as auditor for the 2019 fiscal year. Deloitte LLP is a global professional services firm with offices in the jurisdictions where the Company conducts its business.

ReconAfrica is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the development of the newly discovered Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in northeast Namibia, where the Company holds a 90% working interest in petroleum licenses, comprising approximately 6.3 million contiguous acres.

For further information: J. Jay Park, CEO | Tel: 1 403 801 1111; Ian Brown, CFO | Tel: 1 604 331 8772