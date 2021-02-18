ReconAfrica Appoints Mark Gerlitz to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTC: LGDOF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that Mark Gerlitz has joined the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mark Gerlitz is the Principal of Canadian based MonteLago Consulting which provides advisory services to the International Energy Industry. Mr. Gerlitz has over 20 years' experience advising States, national energy companies and international energy companies across the entire energy value chain. His expertise comprises numerous important areas, including: financing, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, farm-ins and other business combinations, energy marketing sales, as well as environmental, social and governance matters. His experience spans most of the resource-rich regions and major financial centres around the globe.

Mr. Gerlitz played a vital role in establishing the Annual Sino-Canadian Oil and Gas Symposium in Calgary, Canada, and is an active member of the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators.

Mr. Gerlitz has served on or worked with boards of directors and committees of public and private companies in various industries throughout the international capital markets. He has advised special committees on hostile and friendly business combinations, including multi-billion-dollar international energy transactions requiring foreign investment approvals. Mr. Gerlitz' committee work includes membership on: audit, human resources, compensation, governance, nomination and special committees, and he has often held the role of committee or meeting chair. Mr. Gerlitz is an active member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and the National Association of Parliamentarians. Mr. Gerlitz holds a Masters of Business Administration (Banking) from the University of London and a Juris Doctor, Bachelor of Science (Biology), and Bachelor of Arts (Political Science) from the University of Calgary.

"I am pleased to welcome Mark Gerlitz to the Board," said Scot Evans, ReconAfrica CEO. "I also want to thank Shiraz Dhanani for his service to the Company as a director and for guiding the Company to its current stage. Mr. Dhanani will continue as a consultant to the Company providing ongoing technical advice, and as a member of our new Advisory Committee."

ReconAfrica is a junior Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licenses comprising approximately 8.5 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbances in line with international best standards and will implement environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas.

