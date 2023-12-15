RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP OF EXPLORATION AND STRENGTHENS EXPLORATION TEAM

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces effective December 7, 2023, the appointment of Christopher Sembritzky as Senior Vice President of Exploration, and that Jim Ohlms has joined the Company as Commercial Advisor and Rodney Kirkland as Geoscience Advisor.

Christopher Sembritzky – Senior Vice President Exploration

Chris is an experienced geologist with an outstanding track record of international exploration, appraisal and development programs with significant business development experience. Over a 20-year career at Anadarko Petroleum, he held senior geologist roles on projects including; Mozambique, Algeria, South Africa, Peru, Colombia, Ghana, Brazil, Iraq and onshore United States. Prior to his retirement from Anadarko, Chris was the Vice President of International Exploration, Business Development and New Ventures. Chris has developed longstanding relationships with various government agencies, national oil companies, and joint venture partners in a multitude of international settings.

Since onboarding with the company, Chris has provided significant technical expertise in evaluating our assets and repopulating the virtual data room which has been available to prospective partners. Chris will also oversee our multi-well exploration drilling program which we expect to commence next year.

Jim Ohlms – Commercial Advisor

Jim is an experienced petroleum engineer with a career spanning nearly 40 years with Anadarko Petroleum, Apache Corporation and Texaco/Getty Oil. Jim was Commercial Manager, West Africa with Anadarko where he was responsible for the commercial development of assets in Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire. Additionally, Jim was Corporate Development Manager for nine years at Anadarko, with direct involvement in over 25 transactions with a combined value more than $45 billion.

Jim's advisory role with ReconAfrica will focus on progressing commercial development plans for potential discoveries of oil and natural gas in the Kavango Basin as well as providing detailed economic analysis associated with the ongoing joint venture process.

Rodney Kirkland – Consulting Geoscientist

Rodney is a geoscientist with over 25 years' experience at companies including Talos Energy, Oxy, Anadarko Petroleum, Kerr McGee, and Oryx Energy. Rodney spent over six years as a senior staff geologist generating onshore and offshore prospects and selecting drill sites in Mozambique. He has undertaken similar initiatives offshore Newfoundland and Labrador and in the US Gulf of Mexico. Rodney has vast experience in developing both exploration and development drilling programs globally.

Rodney's current focus is on prospect generation, refinement and identifying additional drilling locations in both the Rift Basin and in the Damara Fold Belt plays.

Brian Reinsborough, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are very pleased to strengthen our exploration team with these seasoned explorationists and commercial professionals. Collectively, they bring years of experience in developing successful exploration and development programs. We look forward to working as a top tier exploration team on progressing our joint venture efforts and executing our multi-well program next year."

The Company also announces the appointment of Grayson Andersen as Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Andersen has been with the Company since 2021 and was previously Manager of Investor Relations.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licenses comprising approximately ~8.0 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbances of habitat in line with international standards and will implement environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas.

