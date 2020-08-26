ReconAfrica Announces Grant of Stock Options and Releases Second Quarter 2020 Results

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATES OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA./

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTC: LGDOF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces that, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, it has granted to certain officers and consultants of the Company options to purchase an aggregate of 3,750,000 common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.70 and 200,000 options at a price of C$0.76 per share for a period of up to five years.

The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and on ReconAfrica's website at www.reconafrica.com.

ReconAfrica is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the development of the newly discovered Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in northeast Namibia, where the Company holds a 90% working interest in a petroleum license, comprising approximately 6.3 million contiguous acres.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

For further information: Scot Evans, CEO or Doug Allen, SVP, Investor Relations | Tel: 604-423-5384

