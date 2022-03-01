RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$47.5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of C$47,466,250, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option in the amount of C$6,191,250. The Offering was completed by way of a short form prospectus filed in all of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, and the Units were sold outside of Canada on a private placement basis.

Pursuant to the Offering, a total of 7,475,000 Units were sold at a price of C$6.35 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$9.00 until October 31, 2022. In the event that the moving volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange over any period of 20 consecutive trading days equals or exceeds C$14.00, the Company may, upon written notice to the holders of the Warrants, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 calendar days following the date of such notice.

The Offering was made through Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Underwriter"). The Underwriter received a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (other than from the sale of Units to purchasers on the president's list, for which a 3.0% cash commission was paid). In addition, the Underwriter was issued 446,610 compensation options, equal to 6.0% of the number of Units sold under the Offering (other than with respect to those sold to purchasers on the president's list, for which no compensation options were issued) (the "Compensation Options"). Each Compensation Option entitles the holder to acquire one Unit at a price of C$6.35 until October 31, 2022. As additional compensation, the Underwriter was issued 19,685 Units as a corporate finance fee.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for drilling and seismic operations in the Kavango sedimentary basin, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes as outlined in the Company's final short form prospectus dated February 24, 2022.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 Act, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences comprising approximately 8.5 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat, in line with best international standards, and will implement environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including, without limitation, statements with respect to any potential acceleration of the expiry date of the Warrants, the use of proceeds, and the Company's commitment to minimal disturbances in line with international best standards and its implementation of environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas. These statements relate to future events or future performance. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on ReconAfrica's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's amended and restated annual information form dated May 19, 2021, available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to ReconAfrica. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and ReconAfrica undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

For further information: Scot Evans CEO | Tel: +1-877-631-1160, Grayson Andersen Manager, IR | Tel: +1-877-631-1160; Email: [email protected], IR Inquiries Email: [email protected], Media Inquiries Email: [email protected]