RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces the appointment of Iman Hill as a new independent director to the Board of Directors, effective August 29, 2023.

Ms. Hill joins the Board with over 25 years of senior oil & gas experience with extensive expertise in the technical and commercial aspects of the industry, as well Iman has a strong commitment to HSE, Sustainability and Energy Transition. Iman is a petroleum engineer and has held senior leadership roles at BP, Shell, BG, among others, during her career. She brings vast proficiency to the Board from her experience gained in North and West Africa, the Middle East, South America and the Far East. She previously served as CEO of The International Oil & Gas Producers Association and is an independent director of United Oil & Gas (AIM listed). Previously she has served as a director of DHT Holdings Inc., Outokumpu, and EMGS.

"We are delighted to welcome Ms. Hill as our new independent director," said Craig Steinke, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company. "As a former senior energy executive, she brings deep industry experience, and we look forward to gaining her valuable perspectives as a Board member."

Brian Reinsborough, President and CEO of the Company stated: "We are pleased to have such a qualified professional join our Board at this critical stage of development. Ms. Hill's experience in the African energy sector will be invaluable to the Board as we build out our business and grow the Company. I look forward to working with Ms. Hill as we execute our growth strategy."

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licenses comprising ~8 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and will implement environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas.

