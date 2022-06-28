RECONAFRICA AND NAMCOR ANNOUNCE THE SPUD OF THE FIRST OF FOUR OIL TARGETS IN THE KAVANGO BASIN

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce spudding of the 1819/8-2 ("8-2") well on June 25, 2022.

Drilling Operations

This initial four well program will be executed continuously and will target seismically defined structures with the objective of testing two of the three play types; oil prone Karoo Rift Fill and Intra Rift Fault Block plays.

The 8-2 well will be drilled to a planned depth of approximately 2,800 meters (9,184 feet) and is designed to test potential conventional oil and associated natural gas reservoirs in clastic rocks (sandstones) in the Karoo Rift Fill, the Company's primary play. The well will also be drilled deeper into the Pre-Karoo Mulden and Otavi formations. These intervals correspond to zones in the Company's first well, the 6-2, which is approximately 6.5 kilometres to the East, that had good oil and gas shows. It is anticipated the well will reach total depth within 60 days from the initial spud.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences comprising approximately 8.5 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat, in line with best international standards, and will implement environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas.

