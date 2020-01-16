Recognizing the best of the best in cutting red tape: The 2020 Golden Scissors Award finalists are…

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - In advance of this year's Red Tape Awareness Week™, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is releasing the list of finalists for its Golden Scissors Awards, honouring the governments and public servants who have taken the initiative to cut red tape and improve regulations in their jurisdiction.

"It often goes unnoticed when governments and public servants roll up their sleeves and tackle red tape, but this hard work has such a big impact that we think it's important to recognize it," said Laura Jones, CFIB's executive vice-president. "This year's finalists demonstrate the progress that can be made when governments listen to small business owners and take the steps to address their concerns. We thank all the finalists for their tremendous leadership and the results they have accomplished and we look forward to announcing the winners next week."

The Golden Scissors winners and honourable mentions will be announced on Thursday, January 23. The finalists are:

The Canada Revenue Agency , for its Liaison Officer Service, which provides a free, in-person visit by a tax expert to small businesses who need help navigating their taxes

Find out more about the finalists and how they've helped small business owners at cfib.ca/goldenscissors.

CFIB's 11th annual Red Tape Awareness Week™ encourages governments across the country to take the initiative and launch their own red tape reduction strategies. Regulations cost small businesses $36.2 billion annually, $10 billion of which is unnecessary red tape, according to CFIB's research. To learn more visit CFIB.ca/redtape and follow #redtape.

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 110,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

