Recognizing Canadian IT Excellence: Info-Tech Research Group's 2023 CIO Awards Honour Top IT Leaders

Highlighting the best in IT leadership, Info-Tech Research Group's annual CIO Awards honour Canadian IT leaders for 2023. The Canadian winners are those who have excelled in stakeholder satisfaction and strategic innovation, highlighting their pivotal role in shaping the future of technology in their organizations and communities.

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 CIO Awards. The prestigious awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of IT leaders who have not only delivered extraordinary value to their organizations but also garnered high satisfaction scores from stakeholders, as measured by Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision program for 2023. For the first time since the program's inception in 2016, this year's awards include a dedicated category specific to Canadian IT excellence.

The Info-Tech CIO Awards recognizes the IT leaders whose strategic initiatives and innovative approaches have significantly elevated stakeholder satisfaction. Based on the comprehensive stakeholder evaluations from the data-driven CIO Business Vision program, the 2023 awards honour exceptional Canadian IT leaders who have seamlessly aligned IT services with their organization's strategic goals, setting a precedent for strategic IT planning.

"Stakeholder satisfaction stands as the most critical metric for technology leaders, and this year's Canadian CIO Award recipients have truly set a new standard for excellence in this area," says Cole Cioran, managing partner for Canadian public sector services at Info-Tech Research Group. "It's our honour to acknowledge the remarkable contributions of these winners, who have not only enriched their organizations but also positively impacted the communities and customers they serve. As a Canadian-founded organization, we take immense pride in supporting and celebrating these leaders who are making a significant difference in the spaces where we live, work, and thrive. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and look forward to their future achievements as they continue to excel!"

Among this year's 50 exceptional global nominees, five Canadian technology leaders have been honoured as winners of the 2023 CIO Awards. The Canadian winners represent various industries and organizational sizes, including healthcare, education, and the public sector.

Winners of the 2023 CIO Awards' Canadian Leaders Division are as follows:

Sandee Dela Cruz , Searchlight Pharma Inc.

, Searchlight Pharma Inc. Scott Fossenier , Regina Catholic Schools

, Jonathan Green , Guelph Police Services

Police Services Brent Lee , Legislative Assembly of British Columba

, Legislative Assembly of British Columba Carrie-Ann Williamson , Town of Whitby

"In this dawning age of exponential IT, measuring stakeholder satisfaction has become more important than ever," says Geoff Nielson, senior vice president of global services and delivery for Info-Tech Research Group. "The recipients of Info-Tech's 2023 CIO Awards have not only met the high standards of stakeholder satisfaction but also consistently exceeded them. It's an honour to celebrate the exceptional value and innovation these leaders bring to their organizations and the broader industry. Congratulations to each winner for their outstanding achievements and for setting a stellar example of IT excellence."

For a comprehensive view of all 50 of the global 2023 winners, past awardees, and detailed information about the awards, please visit Info-Tech's 2023 CIO Awards page.

To gain exclusive and timely commentary from our experts about Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision and why stakeholder satisfaction is crucial in Canada's exponential IT landscape, please contact Sufyan Al-Hassan, senior PR manager, at [email protected]

