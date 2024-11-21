Recognizing Brownfield Projects and Champions at the 25th Anniversary of the Brownie Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Brownfields will help solve urgent urban land and infrastructure needs, according to Toronto Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, who provided opening remarks at the Brownie Awards on Monday evening.

The Brownie Awards is a national awards program presented annually through a partnership of the Canadian Brownfields Network (CBN) and Actual Media Inc., to recognize excellence in the remediation and revitalization of contaminated sites. This year, 300 attendees came together at the Delta Marriott to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Brownie Awards. Award nominations were received from across the country, featuring a variety of remarkable projects and industry leading project teams.

"Rethinking how our land can be used in new and innovative ways is the key to getting more housing built here, and in any city," said McKelvie. "I want to thank each and every one of you for being critical partners on these very important challenges. I look forward to learning more about the winners this evening and learning more about how we can continue to all work together for a sustainable future for our city and our country."

For the keynote address, The Daniels Corporation President and CEO Mitchell Cohen delivered a compelling presentation on the importance of innovative and inclusive city building. He also shared an exclusive first excerpt from his new book, "Rhythms of Change: Reflections on the Regent Park Revitalization."

2024 Brownie Award Winners

REPROGRAM: Legislation, Policy and Program Initiative

Qualified Persons Community of Ontario – Ontario

REMEDIATE: Sustainable Remediation

Vivenda Remediation and Development Project Made Possible using a Novel Approach –Montréal, Quebec

REMEDIATE: Technological Innovation

Anaerobic Bioremediation Facilitates Site Redevelopment – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

RESTRATEGIZE: Partnerships and Community Engagement

Sp'akw'us Feather Park – Squamish, British Columbia

REBUILD: Project Development at the Building Scale

Wonder Condos – Toronto, Ontario

RENEW: Project Development at the Neighbourhood Scale

Canals Development – Welland, Ontario

REFOCUS: Vision of Alternative Benefits to Brownfields Remediation

Radiance Co-Housing – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

BEST SMALL PROJECT

Alberta Environment & Protected Areas Guide to Excluding the Domestic Use Aquifer based on Municipal Bylaws (Guide, 2022) – Calgary, Alberta

BEST LARGE PROJECT

Union Carbide Property Regeneration – Welland, Ontario

BEST OVERALL PROJECT

Richmond Industrial Centre Development – Richmond, British Columbia

25th ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL EDITION:

Outstanding Achievement in Brownfield Advancement

Federal Contaminated Sites Remediation Projects in Nunavut – Nunavut

BROWNFIELDER OF THE YEAR

Judy Lam – Hamilton, Ontario

For further information about the 2024 Brownie Award winners, please visit: https://environmentjournal.ca/brownie-awards-2024-celebrating-25-years-of-blazing-the-way-in-brownfields-development/

