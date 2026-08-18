RECO Unveils Consumer Protection: A Roadmap to Better Protect Ontarians

The Roadmap strategically establishes transparent commitments, higher professional standards, and proactive consumer protection.

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) unveiled its Roadmap to Enhanced Consumer Protection at the 3rd RECO Collaboration Summit -- a strategic framework designed to raise professional standards, strengthen public trust, and better safeguard home buyers and sellers across Ontario.

The Roadmap outlines RECO's transformation through public, measurable commitments--clearly defining how RECO works, makes decisions, and manages risk to better protect the public.

"Our modernization commitments are focused directly on what matters most: protecting Ontarians during one of the most significant financial decisions of their lives," said Jean Lépine, RECO Administrator and Acting CEO.

"This Roadmap is about raising the bar, with higher professional standards, earlier intervention, stronger accountability and greater transparency for consumers," said Samantha Pinto, Chief Regulatory Modernization Officer.

What This Means for Consumers: Stronger Protection at Every Step

Built around RECO's core regulatory mandate, the Consumer Protection Roadmap transforms strategy into real-world results through four major focus areas:

Set & Uphold Higher Standards: Applying higher standards across all registrants, including stricter entry screening and identity verification for agents and brokerages.

Applying higher standards across all registrants, including stricter entry screening and identity verification for agents and brokerages. Promote Fairness & Transparency: Leveraging data and risk-based intelligence to identify potential consumer harms early and prevent them.

Leveraging data and risk-based intelligence to identify potential consumer harms early and prevent them. Ensure Registrant Accountability: Taking faster, consistent action against misconduct with swift, meaningful consequences for bad actors.

Taking faster, consistent action against misconduct with swift, meaningful consequences for bad actors. Build Greater Confidence: Empowering consumers with plain-language tools while delivering timely guidance and education for professionals.

"Building a modern regulator means using better data and intelligence to see risk sooner, act earlier and focus our efforts where they matter most," said Samantha Pinto, Chief Regulatory Modernization Officer. "This Roadmap illustrates how RECO is turning that approach into action, creating a more proactive, consistent and outcomes-focused model of consumer protection. To explore RECO's Roadmap to Enhanced Consumer Protection, visit: https://www.reco.on.ca/external-roadmap

About the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO)

RECO is a not-for-profit corporation established in 1997 to regulate real estate agents and brokerages to protect consumers in Ontario's real estate services sector. RECO administers the Trust in Real Estate Services Act, 2002.

Contact:

Tess Lin, Director of Communications & Stakeholder Relations

Real Estate Council of Ontario

[email protected]

SOURCE Real Estate Council of Ontario