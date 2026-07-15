RECO Launches Continuing Education Course on Professional Liability Insurance

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) has launched a new elective continuing education course to help Ontario real estate professionals better understand the Professional Liability Insurance Program, their obligations, and the role the program plays in consumer protection.

Through consultation with the sector, RECO identified insurance as an area where registrants would benefit from additional targeted education. This course provides an overview of the three types of coverage provided by the program: Errors and Omissions, Commission Protection and Consumer Deposit. Registrants will also learn their insurance obligations under the Trust in Real Estate Services Act, 2002 (TRESA), and explore scenarios that demonstrate how the insurance program applies in practice.

By law, every registered real estate professional in Ontario must carry professional liability insurance. This requirement is an important consumer protection measure that helps ensure financial safeguards are in place when a consumer experiences a loss resulting from a registrant's error, negligence or other covered circumstances. The program also provides coverage to registrants for certain insured losses and claims.

"Professional liability insurance is much more than a registration requirement. It plays an important role in maintaining trust and confidence in Ontario's real estate services sector," said Jean Lépine, RECO's Administrator and Acting CEO. " This course provides practical education that helps registrants better understand their responsibilities, how the program works, and the important role it plays in consumer protection."

Modernizing Continuing Education

Beyond the immediate focus on insurance, this launch represents an early milestone in RECO's broader education modernization journey. As Continuing Education continues to evolve, RECO is exploring opportunities to strengthen learning outcomes.

As part of this effort, the course includes a mandatory assessment that learners must successfully complete to earn their credit. This new feature will provide valuable insights to help inform RECO's broader work to modernize regulatory education.

More information about RECO's education modernization work will be shared as it progresses.

Registrant Information

Registrants can enrol online through their MyWeb account. The course can be completed as one of the two required elective courses during the two-year registration cycle or taken voluntarily at any time.

About the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO)

RECO is a not-for-profit corporation established in 1997 to regulate real estate agents and brokerages to protect consumers in Ontario's real estate services sector. RECO administers the Trust in Real Estate Services Act, 2002.

Contact:

Tess Lin, Director of Communications & Stakeholder Relations

Real Estate Council of Ontario

[email protected]

SOURCE Real Estate Council of Ontario