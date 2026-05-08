RECO launches improved Recent Regulatory Actions web page

TORONTO, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) launched a new Recent Regulatory Actions web page to communicate enforcement action that is taken by the regulator. This update will improve transparency and strengthen consumer confidence when working with real estate agents.

The new web page provides a more accessible way to review recent regulatory activity by clearly listing it all in one place. This activity includes Discipline Decisions, Proposals, Immediate Suspension Orders, Freeze Orders, and outcomes from other tribunals or courts, such as the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT). Prior to this change, enforcement was communicated across various web pages, depending on the type of action being taken.

"Consumer protection is at the core of everything we do," said RECO's Administrator and Acting CEO, Jean Lépine. "We are entering a new chapter focused on rebuilding trust through transparency and proactive stakeholder engagement. Launching a centralized and dedicated web page for up-to-date information on our regulatory actions is an important step in this transformation. 2026 will also prioritize a proactive public awareness campaign to ensure every buyer and seller knows their rights, feels empowered to make informed decisions, and understands exactly how RECO is working to protect them."

To reinforce our commitment to transparency and public accountability, RECO has developed Regulatory Action Publication Guidelines providing a clear framework for how we share enforcement information with the public.

About the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO)

RECO is a not-for-profit corporation established in 1997 to regulate real estate agents and brokerages to ensure consumer protection in Ontario's real estate services sector. RECO administers the Trust in Real Estate Services Act, 2002 (TRESA).

For further information, please contact:

Tess Lin, Director, Communications & Stakeholder Relations

Real Estate Council of Ontario

[email protected]

SOURCE Real Estate Council of Ontario