She brings decades of leadership and regulatory experience including in her previous role as RECO's Chief Operations Officer

TORONTO, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The board of directors of the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brenda Buchanan as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. This follows a comprehensive national search to identify a leader to guide RECO into the future as a strong regulator committed to pursuing trust in every transaction.

Brenda Buchanan appointed CEO of RECO, Ontario’s regulator of real estate services (CNW Group/Real Estate Council of Ontario)

Ms. Buchanan is an accomplished and empathetic leader who brings to the CEO role deep experience, strong support for team and stakeholder engagement, and an unwavering commitment to consumer protection. She has more than 20 years of experience in the Ontario regulatory environment and has held senior positions in both public and private sector organizations.

"We are proud to welcome Brenda as RECO's new CEO," said Katie Steinfeld, Chair of RECO's board. "Brenda is a bold, forward-thinking leader whose vision and drive will lead RECO into a new era of innovation, transparency, and consumer trust. Her appointment marks an exciting chapter for RECO as we embrace change and reimagine the future of real estate regulation in Ontario."

"I am honoured to continue to lead the RECO team as we build on our momentum as a consumer-focused, forward looking and technology-enabled regulator," said Ms. Buchanan. "I'm excited to deepen our collaboration with the Ontario government, and our stakeholders, as we work together to support the real estate profession and ensure strong consumer protection."

Following the retirement of the previous CEO in February 2025, RECO's board named Ms. Buchanan as Interim CEO in February 2025, following a six-year tenure as the organization's Chief Operations Officer.

About RECO

The Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) is a not-for-profit organization that regulates real estate agents and brokerages across the province. Its mission is to protect consumers by ensuring that real estate agents, brokers, and brokerages understand and comply with the law.

An important aspect of RECO's mandate is to educate consumers about their rights and responsibilities, including publishing the RECO Information Guide, which agents and brokers are required to share with every prospective client or self-represented party.

About RECO Chief Executive Officer Brenda Buchanan

Brenda Buchanan is the Chief Executive Officer of the Real Estate Council of Ontario. She is an accomplished and collaborative leader who brings to the CEO role deep experience, strong support for team and stakeholder engagement, and an unwavering commitment to consumer protection.

Prior to assuming the CEO role in 2025, Brenda was Chief Operations Officer and a member of RECO's senior management team beginning in 2019, where she led the strategic and business planning process alongside accountability for core functions including stakeholder relations, finance and accounting, information technology, human resources, facilities, client services, and discipline and appeals hearings. She was appointed Interim CEO in February 2025.

Before joining RECO, Brenda served over 12 years with an Ontario-based industry regulator in various executive roles. She was an executive with the Canada Lands Company, a federal crown corporation, as well as other progressively senior positions in both public and private sector organizations spanning the consulting and construction management sectors.

A former board member of the Starlight Children's Foundation and a frequent community volunteer, she has also been an advisory committee member for the human resources program at George Brown College. Brenda is a graduate of the University of Guelph.

SOURCE Real Estate Council of Ontario

For further information, please contact: Real Estate Council of Ontario, [email protected]